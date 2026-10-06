U.S. person arrested in connection with deadly Tumbler Ridge shooting

A person in Washington State has been arrested in connection with the deadly mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge in February.
Acting U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd said in a release that a 30-year-old western Washington defendant was arrested on a conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country.
Floyd said the “arrest and criminal complaint stem from the tragic school shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia on February 10, 2026.”
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The Department of Justice is holding a press conference to announce more details at noon on Tuesday.
That will be live-streamed above.
On Feb. 10, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar opened fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, killing five students and an educational assistant before taking their own life. At a nearby residence, Van Rootselaar’s mother and half-brother were found dead.
More to come.
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