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Crime

U.S. person arrested in connection with deadly Tumbler Ridge shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 6, 2026 1:16 pm
1 min read
The victims who died in the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, are shown in this composite handout image. The victims at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School were Abel Mwansa, Kylie Smith, Zoey Benoit and Ticaria Lampert, all aged 12, as well as 13-year-old Ezekiel Schofield and educator Shannda Aviugana-Durand, 39 (not shown). The mother of the shooter is identified as Jennifer Jacobs, who was also known as Jennifer Strang, 39, who died at her home with 11-year-old Emmett Jacobs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-RCMP, GoFundMe, Kenesha Mercredi and Sarah Lampert (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
The victims who died in the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, are shown in this composite handout image. The victims at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School were Abel Mwansa, Kylie Smith, Zoey Benoit and Ticaria Lampert, all aged 12, as well as 13-year-old Ezekiel Schofield and educator Shannda Aviugana-Durand, 39 (not shown). The mother of the shooter is identified as Jennifer Jacobs, who was also known as Jennifer Strang, 39, who died at her home with 11-year-old Emmett Jacobs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-RCMP, GoFundMe, Kenesha Mercredi and Sarah Lampert (Mandatory Credit). SDV
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A person in Washington State has been arrested in connection with the deadly mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge in February.

Acting U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd said in a release that a 30-year-old western Washington defendant was arrested on a conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country.

Floyd said the “arrest and criminal complaint stem from the tragic school shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia on February 10, 2026.”

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The Department of Justice is holding a press conference to announce more details at noon on Tuesday.

That will be live-streamed above.

On Feb. 10, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar opened fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, killing five students and an educational assistant before taking their own life. At a nearby residence, Van Rootselaar’s mother and half-brother were found dead.

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Click to play video: 'B.C. attorney general ‘shocked’ by report alleging ChatGPT aided Tumbler Ridge shooter'
B.C. attorney general ‘shocked’ by report alleging ChatGPT aided Tumbler Ridge shooter

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