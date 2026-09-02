Tumbler Ridge shooting survivors among 30 new plaintiffs suing OpenAI

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30 comments

  1. Knotrofous
    September 3, 2026 at 10:39 am

    Just imagine the uproar from the Alphabet People if HIS online activity had been flagged and brought to the attention of the authorities BEFORE the killings. There’d have been protests and letters and spokespeople on the news…..boycotts…..

  2. Bc
    September 3, 2026 at 9:06 am

    Alexa did it.

  3. 666
    September 3, 2026 at 9:05 am

    Better have a good lawyer

  4. Dave
    September 3, 2026 at 2:15 am

    The family and police are to blame. This person should not have access to any type of firearm!

  5. NBer
    September 3, 2026 at 2:14 am

    She (he) made the conscience choice to shoot her (his) family and the other victims. As much as I hate AI and know the government plans to use it against us for mass surveillance and geofencing, I don’t feel this company can be held accountable for these deaths. The shooter carries the sole responsibility, in my view.

  6. In Control
    September 3, 2026 at 12:03 am

    AI can never be trusted.
    The Governments and all Political Systems Globally will take control over Humanity.
    I swear they’ve either read to many comic books and watched to many Sci Fi movies when they were gullible teens.
    Expect to see more and more Robots taking over our lives and Jobs.

  7. St
    September 2, 2026 at 10:09 pm

    If the shooter were a right wing white male, the algorithm would have caught him. The issue is that the tech folks in charge of this sort of thing have all been brainwashed by a university system that’s been corrupted by irredeemable woketard communists.

    Root out all of these toxic academics. Jail them, or better yet execute them.

  8. Evans
    September 2, 2026 at 9:07 pm

    So I have a Google Assistant device in my home. So I can terminate someone and blame it on my Google device? Cool.

  9. U KNOW IT
    September 2, 2026 at 9:04 pm

    MOVE THE F/ K ON ! IT’S OVER , HISTORY

  10. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 3:25 pm

    If some run overs a person with a vehicle, is the vehicle manufacturer held responsible? This is ridiculous. Eby is a total hypocrite.

  11. Jake
    September 2, 2026 at 3:06 pm

    Damn you libs are so dumb, you got fetal alcohol syndrome?

  12. Jake
    September 2, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    Grab a brain, a fcking guy did the shooting not AI

  13. JUst a normal person
    September 2, 2026 at 2:41 pm

    Hey Jake, so you think this is all really funny?
    What is wrong with you man?
    You’ve already lost because you were born A LOSER!!!!!!!

  14. Jacob
    September 2, 2026 at 2:12 pm

    Yes the survivors experienced a traumatic event. The country mourned for you. These lawsuit’s are about greed plain and simple. The chatbot didn’t shoot up your school a mentally I’ll man who had his guns returned to him by the RCMP shot up your school. He’s the one to blame. Your greed is disgusting.

  15. Jon Wiltshire
    September 2, 2026 at 1:29 pm

    Yeah. Blame the chat bot. Seriously….

  16. Daryle Rimmer
    September 2, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    Why are the people in charge of the transitional drugs supplied by the so called health officials not being sued.. They are the ones directly responsible . Too many incidents involving trans drug therapy causing violence.

  17. Smith
    September 2, 2026 at 12:41 pm

    The bio-male shooter was trans. He needed psychiatric help, not enforcement of his delusional behaviour.
    Are you going to sue the the alphabet soup for messing with his brain? If not, why not?!?

  18. Jake
    September 2, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    So focking funny guaranteed those lib dummies lose!

  19. Jake
    September 2, 2026 at 12:32 pm

    Must be libs, only ones brain dead

  20. Ted
    September 2, 2026 at 12:30 pm

    Must be libs suing, only one dumb enough

  21. Ted
    September 2, 2026 at 12:29 pm

    Must be libs suing, only ones dumb enough

  22. Les
    September 2, 2026 at 11:33 am

    All these people suing AI and SM. Whatever happened to parenting in this country? NDP/Liberals are pathetic, Alberta out.

  23. Marcel Diotte
    September 2, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Eby’s embrace of extreme gender ideology is most to blame for this unfortunate event.

  24. Smith
    September 2, 2026 at 10:48 am

    The bio-male shooter was trans. He needed psychiatric help, not enforcement of his delusional behaviour.
    Are you going to sue the the alphabet soup for messing with his brain? If not, why not?!?

  25. Knotrofous
    September 2, 2026 at 10:29 am

    Can you imagine the uproar that would have happened if Open AI had alerted the authorities of HIS activities prior to the incident?? The alphabet community would have cried discrimination and accused Open AI of violating HIS right to privacy. There would have been different lawsuits, protests, calls to boycott, letter writing, and endless whining and complaining. Public safety should come first….but, companies like OpenAI need protection from retribution from fringe sects so they can act upon ‘threats’ without fear of lawsuits, etc

  26. BC Resident
    September 2, 2026 at 10:13 am

    Maybe BC Govt (Social Setvices) and RCMP should be held accountable for failing this family for over a decade.

  27. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 10:07 am

    They should be going after the system that allowed Van Tran to go on hormone blockers that cause raging mood swings

  28. A commenter
    September 2, 2026 at 9:57 am

    Need to treat “trans” kids for their mental health problems instead of profiting to the tune of millions of taxpayer dollars from pumping them full of drugs and mutilating them.

  29. Nick
    September 2, 2026 at 9:49 am

    I see. I understand. Yeah. Indeed. Sldjdjakwndjalmsnfhssknslbcbxnzlw384672″?!ncns9262

  30. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 9:46 am

    …and had OpenAI informed law enforcement, they would have done nothing because this is Canada.

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Canada

Tumbler Ridge shooting survivors among 30 new plaintiffs suing OpenAI

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted September 2, 2026 8:11 am
4 min read
Click to play video: '30 additional lawsuits filed against Open AI'
30 additional lawsuits filed against Open AI
WATCH: 30 additional lawsuits filed against Open AI
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Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

An additional 30 lawsuits have been filed in California in connection with the deadly school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. that shook the country nearly seven months ago.

This brings the total to 37 claims against OpenAI and founder Sam Altman related to the mass shooting.

Eight people were killed by 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who shot their mother and step-brother, then opened fire at a school in Tumbler Ridge Feb. 10.

In February, OpenAI confirmed that an account connected with Van Rootelsar was identified the previous June and was subsequently banned for violating the usage policy.

The company considered referring the account to law enforcement but determined the account activity did not meet the threshold for referring a user to law enforcement because it did not involve an imminent and credible risk or planning of serious physical harm to others.

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The 30 new plaintiffs are educators, a principal and students, including a 13-year-old referred to as ‘A.C.,’ who was trapped in the library.

“A.C. watched the shooter kill a teacher at close range […] and then watched the shooter kill his classmates, one after another,” the suit claims. “Numerous gunshots whipped past A.C.’s body, but thankfully he was not struck. To survive, he played dead among his fallen classmates.”
Click to play video: 'B.C. government taking legal action against OpenAI after Tumbler Ridge mass shooting'
B.C. government taking legal action against OpenAI after Tumbler Ridge mass shooting

Court documents filed on behalf of teacher Deidre Rushlow claim, “When the gunfire started, she locked her classroom door and pulled the students who remained beneath her desk… The shooter reached her classroom, found the door locked, and fired shotgun blasts through the front door… From under that desk, Deidre called the library to check on the students… EA Shannda Aviugana-Durand and several of those students were killed in that library.”

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Another claim states “16-year-old D.I. was sitting in his science classroom when the gunfire started. He heard shots in the hallway and the screams of terrified children, and then bullets began tearing through the classroom door. His teacher ordered D.I. and the other students to hide under their desks. D.I. heard a blood-curdling scream just outside the classroom, followed by more gunfire, and then gunfire in the library next door.

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Moments later, the teacher left the room and returned carrying a younger student who had been shot and gravely wounded. D.I. watched as blood poured from the wounded student’s body and spread across the classroom floor. After a few minutes, the teacher moved the injured student, D.I., and D.I.’s classmates into a small storage closet that shared a wall with the library. They remained packed tightly together in the closet, watching as the teacher administered first aid to the injured student. D.I. will never forget the moment the teacher covered her body with his jacket after her breathing slowed to a gurgle and then stopped.”

Lawyer John Rice represents the victims.

“We want full disclosure of the chat logs between the shooter and ChatGPT from the beginning up until the date of the mass shooting,” he told Global News. “We also want full disclosure of all the internal chain of command documents relating to the identification as the shooter as a credible threat, the recommendation to report the shooter to Canadian authorities and the decision to not make that phone call.”

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Click to play video: 'Tumbler Ridge documents reveal school shooter was ‘obsessed’ with guns'
Tumbler Ridge documents reveal school shooter was ‘obsessed’ with guns

Chicago-based lawyer Jay Edelson is part of the cross-border legal team representing the victims. In April he told Global News “we’ll be asking the jury to send a strong message to OpenAI that it can’t make a decision to put profits over the lives of little kids and it’s hard to imagine that we won’t ask for at least a billion dollars.”

The civil allegations against OpenAI and Altman include:

  • Negligence
  • Negligent Entrustment
  • Aiding and Abetting a Mass Shooting
  • Strict Product Liability
  • Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress.

“Probably most importantly for these families, they want to prevent another Tumbler Ridge and so this lawsuit is seeking specific injunctive relief from a California court to compel corporate changes at OpenAI,” said Rice.

None of the allegations have been tested in court. OpenAI and Altman have not yet filed statements of defence responding to the latest claims.

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OpenAI claims it has strengthened safeguards, including how it assesses and escalates potential threats of violence.

In a statement provided to Global News in April, an OpenAI spokesperson said: “The events in Tumbler Ridge are a tragedy. We have a zero-tolerance policy for using our tools to assist in committing violence. As we shared with Canadian officials, we have already strengthened our safeguards, including improving how ChatGPT responds to signs of distress, connecting people with local support and mental health resources, strengthening how we assess and escalate potential threats of violence, and improving detection of repeat policy violators.”

All 37 lawsuits are requesting trials by jury.

With files from Amy Judd

Click to play video: 'Reaction to the Tumbler Ridge documents release'
Reaction to the Tumbler Ridge documents release

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