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3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 22, 2026 at 2:31 pm

    Davis eby should be charged with treason

  2. Pete Tran
    September 22, 2026 at 2:21 pm

    What a joke BC. Send Eby back to Ontario. Actually send all you Ontarioites back to Ontario.

  3. Anonymous
    September 22, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    Lorne sounds like another lying CON dipsh*t. Bye Bye!

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Politics

B.C. Premier David Eby to speak as speculation mounts about snap election

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 22, 2026 1:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Speculation continues to mount of snap BC provincial election'
Speculation continues to mount of snap BC provincial election
There is a lot of speculation that Premier David Eby will call a snap election Tuesday. The provincial government making a number of recent announcements as the political landscape in B.C. continues to change dramatically by the day. Ben O'Hara-Byrne explains.
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B.C. Premier David Eby is set to make an announcement in Victoria on Tuesday afternoon as speculation mounts about a potential snap election call.

Eby’s government has made a flurry of announcements in recent days, with ministers bolstering investments in health care.

Eby has already announced he is committed to pausing the provincial sales tax expansion and will build new BC Ferries vessels in the province.

Over the weekend, Eby’s biggest opponent, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, stepped down from leading the BC Conservatives.

Interim leader Lorne Doerkson said on Monday that if Eby was to call a snap election “he’s gonna be sadly mistaken, the judgment call that he’s made on this party because there is a huge overwhelming support coming at me right now to get things back together.”

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Click to play video: 'BC Conservative caucus begins to reunite and rebuild'
BC Conservative caucus begins to reunite and rebuild

On Tuesday morning, Doerkson said he is “excited for an opportunity to change the government of B.C..”

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But he expressed concern that Eby feels an election call is necessary when the BC NDP already has a majority government.

“I think the last time we had an election, it was about $83 million in cost to the people of British Columbia,” he added.

“And I can assure you with accounting errors and growing debt that is just absolutely ballooning out of control, that the notion that this premier figures that he can spend $83 or $84 million on a snap election is shocking to me, to be honest.”

Eby is set to speak at 12:15 p.m. PT. That will be live-streamed above.

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This story will be updated following that announcement.

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