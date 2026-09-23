‘Olivia’ was just dethroned as Canada’s most popular baby girl name

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It had a good run, but Olivia is no longer the most popular among baby names for girls in Canada. There is a new queen of names in town.

After nine years at the top, Olivia was dethroned as the most popular baby girl name in the country, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. In 2025, the top spot went to the name Charlotte, which ended the reign Olivia has enjoyed since 2015.

However, both names have remained in the top three: Charlotte since 2015 and Olivia since 2007. The name Emma rounds out the top three, retaining the third spot from 2024.

Sophia climbed to the fourth spot on the rankings, pushing Amelia to number five, while Sofia retained the number six spot. The name Chloe jumped to number seven, pushing Mia to number eight and Lily retained its popularity at number nine.

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A new name entered the top 10 for girls, with Nora displacing Ava for the 10th spot. Aside from 2023, Ava had been among the 10 most popular girl names since 2005.

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Noah continued its reign as the most popular name for baby boys in Canada for the fifth consecutive year. It entered the list of top 10 boy names in 2005 and has remained there ever since, Statistics Canada said.

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The name Theodore rose in popularity to the second spot, pushing Liam to the third spot while William and Oliver retained the fifth and sixth positions respectively.

In 2024, Jack dropped out of the top 10 list, only to return in 2025 and jump to the seventh spot.

Benjamin went up on position from ninth in 2024 to eight in 2025, while Lucas dropped from seventh spot to 10th.

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The name James also became less popular last year, with the name dropping from eighth position in 2024 to falling out of the top 10 list in 2025.