Anonymous $100M donation boosts Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

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It’s being touted as a “landmark” gift after the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation says it received a donation of $100 million from an anonymous donor.

The foundation’s CEO, Dr. Miyo Yamashita, announced the donation on Tuesday as it also launched its $2.5 billion “Carry the Fire” fundraising campaign to accelerate cancer research, treatment and care.

“It’s the largest single investment ever made in cancer research, education and care, anywhere in Canada,” Yamashita told a crowd of people at the campaign event. “While this donor has chosen to remain anonymous, the impact of their leadership will resonate around the world and impact cancer patients, families and the cancer community now and generations to come.”

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Though the name of the donor was not released, a news release about the donation said they had a “personal connection” to cancer.

The donation, along with what is raised through the fundraising campaign, will be put towards tools to catch cancer at its earliest stages, advancing new approaches to cancer treatment, and “transforming the cancer experience” through services like rehabilitation and mental health resources.

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Cancer patient Annie Raimondo told reporters on Tuesday that she’s hopeful the fundraising campaign can lead to a cure for all cancers and “gives hope to everybody.” Raimondo said doctors have told her she’s stable, though not cancer free yet.

Raimondo added the $100 million donation gives her hope.

“There’s hope,” she said. “It gives me hope that there are cures for cancer and that there are generous donors who are willing to fund that research.”

Cancer remains the leading cause of death, Yamashita said.

The World Health Organization predicts new cancer cases could increase by 77 per cent by 2050.

But donations like that of the anonymous donor make “the world a little brighter,” she added.

“You feel so much emotion when you see that someone wants to support a world free from the fear of cancer with that quantum of investment,” she told reporters.

As of Tuesday night, Yamashita said the foundation’s campaign had already raised $1.061 billion.