Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feds grant New Brunswick $461 million for infrastructure projects

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2026 4:10 pm
1 min read
The New Brunswick provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The New Brunswick provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government has announced it will transfer $461 million to New Brunswick for infrastructure projects as part of a new agreement.

A news release from the federal Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities says the funding includes $305 million for housing and post-secondary education projects and priorities.

The federal government says New Brunswick has agreed in the deal that it won’t increase any fees or taxes that hinder housing supply.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The province says $155 million of the funding is set aside for health infrastructure.

Officials say the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, N.B., will receive $25.7 million for endoscopy modernization and expansion, and $1 million for future planning.

The cash comes from Ottawa’s $51-billion Build Communities Strong Fund, which was announced as part of the 2025 federal budget.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canada and New Brunswick are making strategic investments that will help unlock new housing, strengthen post-secondary education and support modern, reliable health infrastructure,” federal Internal Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said in a statement.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices