Feds grant New Brunswick $461 million for infrastructure projects

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The federal government has announced it will transfer $461 million to New Brunswick for infrastructure projects as part of a new agreement.

A news release from the federal Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities says the funding includes $305 million for housing and post-secondary education projects and priorities.

The federal government says New Brunswick has agreed in the deal that it won’t increase any fees or taxes that hinder housing supply.

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The province says $155 million of the funding is set aside for health infrastructure.

Officials say the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, N.B., will receive $25.7 million for endoscopy modernization and expansion, and $1 million for future planning.

The cash comes from Ottawa’s $51-billion Build Communities Strong Fund, which was announced as part of the 2025 federal budget.

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“Canada and New Brunswick are making strategic investments that will help unlock new housing, strengthen post-secondary education and support modern, reliable health infrastructure,” federal Internal Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said in a statement.