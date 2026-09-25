Class action sought after alleged abuse of students at N.S. school

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A Nova Scotia law firm says it has served a notice of an intended class action against the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE) on behalf of students at a Pictou County school for alleged abuse by a teacher who was charged this week with sexual assault.

Matthew Donahoe, 53, of Bible Hill, N.S. is charged with 10 offences, including assault by choking, sexual assault, and administering a noxious thing. He is also listed as an intended defendant in the class action.

RCMP said they received a report on Sept. 10 of an alleged assault at Dr. W.A. MacLeod Consolidated School, a pre-primary to Grade 8 school, in Riverton, N.S.

RCMP said additional victims have been identified since the Sept. 10 report and they believe there could be more.

Court documents show that the allegations involve four victims, and that the noxious substance allegedly administered was lorazepam, which is a prescription anti-anxiety medication.

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MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law said Friday it is seeking to hear from parents and guardians of any student who attended the learning centre at the school from September 2025 until September 2026. As well, they want to hear from families of students at other schools where Donahoe taught.

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“The parents of these vulnerable, special needs children are scared and upset,” Jamie MacGillivray, the law firm’s founder and CEO, said in a news release.

“We hope we can support them to get the help they need.”

The firm says its claim will allege that a sedative was administered to a student without a prescription or parental consent, and that students were subjected to chokeholds and excessive force.

The CCRCE did not immediately provide comment regarding the notice of intended action, but previously told Global News it was taking the charges seriously.

“These charges are deeply troubling, and I can assure you that CCRCE takes these matters very seriously,” a spokesperson from CCRCE said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

“The school has notified families that the individual has been placed on leave as the RCMP continues its investigation.”

Attempts by Global News to reach Donahoe regarding the potential civil action were unsuccessful.

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Donahoe appeared in Pictou Provincial Court on Thursday and was released on conditions, including that he not have contact with 10 individuals and that he stay away from anyone under the age of 18.

MacGillivray Law said that the CCRCE, which is a Crown agent, is entitled to two months’ notice before legal action can be taken against it.

The law firm said it plans to file a statement of claim in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia when the two-month period expires, and seek certification for a class action.