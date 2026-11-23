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Montreal property owners could be facing a sharp increase in municipal taxes next year, with the average property tax rate potentially rising by 9.8 per cent.

A summary of the city’s 2027 budget was briefly posted on its website before being removed Monday. The document suggests the average tax bill could increase by 9.8 per cent. This would represent the highest residential property tax rate hike in 20 years.

The city says the increase is tied largely to new investments in aging infrastructure, including the creation of a reserve fund for maintenance, as well as additional spending on Montreal’s water systems.

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Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said difficult decisions are needed to protect city services and avoid passing infrastructure costs on to future generations.

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“We need to have the means to deliver on housing, on homelessness issues, on infrastructure, having a city that hopefully will never have potholes again and having a city that is a metropolis at the highest level of efficiency and agility,” Martinez Ferrada told reporters Monday.

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She said the city made the decision with an eye toward delivering on its priorities over the next several years.

“That’s why we took the decision and I assume that decision plainly because I know that we’ll be able to deliver on what we need to deliver in the next few years,” she said.

The city is set to officially table its 2027 budget Tuesday.