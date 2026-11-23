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Hundreds of Calgarians descended upon city hall Monday for a public hearing on city council’s proposed four-year budget, with deliberations on a potential 15 per cent property tax increase expected to last well into next week.

City officials confirmed more than 260 people were signed up to speak as of Monday afternoon to share their thoughts with city council on the proposed spending plan.

Among them was Merle Terleski, a former council candidate and current Bankview resident who said he is concerned with affordability and the potential impact a significant property tax increase could have on monthly expenses.

“Just because you own a house doesn’t mean you’re a multi-millionaire,” he told Global News. “A lot of people are scraping by, barely making their mortgages, so to give them another increase is just going to hurt families more in the city of Calgary.”

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City administration has proposed a 15 per cent property tax increase in the budget’s first year, followed by increases of 10 per cent in 2028, 7.7 per cent in 2029 and 6 per cent in the budget’s final year in 2030.

As proposed, the budget would result in an extra $53 cost per month for the typical residential property assessed at the median of $688,000 in 2027, which includes an additional $16 monthly due to a proposed increase in waste and recycling fees as well as water bills.

Arthur Gallant, another Calgarian who spoke to city council Monday, said council needs to find efficiencies to lower the potential increases.

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“I think there is a lot of good things in this budget,” he told Global News. “But at the same time, I think council is going to need to make some difficult decisions and prioritize what it is that Calgarians truly need.”

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The property tax hike is set to help increase proposed city operational spending to nearly $6 billion in 2027, as well as a $21 billion four-year capital budget for city infrastructure.

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City council will need to consider requests for funding boosts including more than $130 million over the next four years for the Calgary Police Service and $62 million next year for Calgary Transit to improve service.

The proposed budget also includes $284 million for recreation projects through the GamePLAN strategy, $420.2 million for road rehabilitation and close to $6.5 billion in water infrastructure projects.

“If council is serious about supporting public safety and serious about supporting essential infrastructure, some level of property tax increase will be required,” Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said Monday. “That said, we need to strike the balance right. We need to make sure Calgary is affordable and competitive.”

Some councillors have already indicated they plan to bring forward amendments to find cuts throughout the budget, including Ward 1 Coun. Kim Tyers, who told reporters she will ask administration what reductions would be required to achieve a zero per cent tax increase next year.

“I think what we do is ask administration to go back to the drawing board,” she said. “They think it’s egregious to ask for zero per cent but I think Calgarians would appreciate showing what that would look like.”

Ward 7 Coun. Myke Atkinson, however, said that would be “irresponsible,” and noted the move would contribute to a trend of underinvestment in city infrastructure and services.

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“Picking any random number and not thinking about the outcomes that delivers for Calgarians is a reckless way to budget,” he told reporters.

A contingent from the Calgary Alliance for the Common Good was also on hand Monday to urge council to keep social funding off the chopping block as well as increase funding for mental health supports and affordable housing.

According to the advocacy group, the proposed budget would only fund 10 per cent of the city’s annual target of 3,000 new affordable housing units.

“The people who are most vulnerable, we can’t have the budget cut on their backs,” said Kersi Bird, the group’s co-chair.

The public hearing is expected to last throughout the week, and then city councillors will ask questions of each city department.

Nearly 70 amendments to the budget have been drafted so far, city officials said, with more expected as the week continues.