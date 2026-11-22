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The federal government has quietly put on hold a refugee sponsorship program that helped community groups support newcomers coming to Canada.

It was a small program, but at one time helped Syrian refugees like Tareq Hadhad start a new life in Canada.

“Canadians are born everywhere. It just takes them a little bit to get here,” said Hadhad.

Hadhad, his parents, and his siblings came to Nova Scotia in 2015 after the Syrian civil war broke out.

They were sponsored by a community group in Antigonish, N.S. through the federal government’s Blended Visa Office-Referred (BVOR) program. It divides the financial cost of supporting refugees for a year between private organizations and the federal government, and is focused on refugees identified by the United Nations.

After arriving in the small community of Antigonish, Hadhad’s father, who had previously been a chocolate-maker in Damascus, began making and selling sweet treats.

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The family received a loan from the community, raised money through crowdfunding, and eventually opened their business, Peace by Chocolate.

More than a decade after arriving, Hadhad is a Canadian citizen and a successful entrepreneur. He has won awards, speaks to international audiences routinely, and had a movie made about his experience.

“(The BVOR program) meant everything, it (is) the reason why I’m standing right here right now and behind me is a beautiful flagship boutique on the Halifax waterfront,” Hadhad told Global News outside the Peace by Chocolate store on Lower Water Street.

“Without it, we would be still struggling as refugees somewhere, whether in Lebanon or in Turkey or in Egypt, Jordan, somewhere where we would not have been able to get a resettlement in any country, would not be able to start a new life, would have not been able get anything done over the past 10 years.”

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The federal government reduced the initiative’s target immigration numbers from up to 1,000 people a decade ago, to just 50 this past year.

Now, community groups that have used the program say they’ve discovered that BVOR has been put on hold by Ottawa.

A spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said that although the program is closed, “all remaining applications will continue to be processed, and individuals already matched with sponsors will continue to arrive in Canada and receive support as intended.”

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“The program required significant resources to support a small number of admissions. In 2025, it admitted 82 people against a target of 100. The 2026 target was 50, and final figures are not yet available,” IRCC told Global News in a statement.

Halifax’s Open Harbour Refugee Association has used the program for 11 years. Its volunteer members have dedicated their time to arranging housing, medical care, skills training, and education for new arrivals.

Now, they say they feel blindsided.

“There’s no announcement. We had to read between the lines and access anonymous sources,” said Marie Thompson, volunteer director with the group. “We really need them to reconsider.”

View image in full screen Marie Thompson, Open Harbour Refugee Association director, is pictured with members in Halifax. Provided/Marie Thompson

Thompson says the group managed to match with a young woman from Kenya last September, who volunteers hope will arrive in Canada in December. The group has been busy raising money and collecting furniture to help her, and future arrivals.

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“We wanted to sponsor another family in 2027. And then within the last two weeks, we found out that that won’t happen,” she said.

Thompson adds that the group does more than provide financial assistance. Their dedication involves helping newcomers adjust to life in Canada.

“We try really hard to make their integration into Canadian society successful. And I don’t mean cultural integration. I mean finding jobs, getting extra education, babysitting, for example, when their parents have to go for job interviews. That’s what we do,” she said.

“We become their new extended family. Our obligation is for one year, but we stay friends with them for years afterwards.”

8:16 Sunday Sit-Down: Tareq Hadhad of Peace by Chocolate

Gauri Sreenivasa, co-director of the Canadian Council for Refugees, says it feels like a “systematic closing” of opportunities for Canadians who want to help resettle refugees.

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“And that is a very concerning thing we have seen in the past few years: generally, private sponsorship opportunities reduced dramatically despite there being a huge demand and capacity and an interest among Canadians to bring and sponsor refugees,” she said.

“Having these restrictions on private sponsorship effectively doesn’t allow Canadians to be as generous and welcoming as they want to and the overall patterns show a concerning reduction of Canadian government’s commitment to this (history of welcoming refugees), which is a core part of Canada’s identity.”

In a world where the subject of immigration has become politically charged, Hadhad says he wants people to know the program works — and represents what Canada believes in.

“I became a father this February and it has changed my life in very immense ways. And I would not have imagined that my son would have been born anywhere else except this country,” he said.

“This program has had a tremendous effect on many families like mine and I hope it’s going to continue into the future of changing lives and changing communities for the better.”