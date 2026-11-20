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A nearly 12 per cent wage increase for City of Kelowna staff, approved just days before the Oct. 17 municipal election but announced publicly afterward, is raising questions about transparency in how city council communicates with taxpayers.

The agreement was ratified on October 19, two days after the municipal election.

While the former council was kept apprised of the negotiations, residents were not given a public announcement before the vote.

Many learned about the wage hike through local media reports.

“Taxpayers shouldn’t be learning how much stuff costs from reporters. This kind of transparency should really be the bare minimum standard for cities,” said Gage Haubrich, a director with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Haubrich added the city should have let residents know in advance what was being considered and the financial implications.

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“At bare minimum it should be a news release,” he said.

Stuart Leatherdale, the city’s lead negotiator for the agreement and general manager of people and protective services, says the City had an understanding with CUPE at the beginning of negotiations not to involve the media.

That understanding remained in place through the bargaining process and ratification.

Leatherdale acknowledged the public’s criticism over the lack of an announcement.

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“I think it’s a fair comment, and I’ll accept that from the general public,” Leatherdale said.

Leatherdale explained that the city has issued news releases about labour agreements in the past, but those announcements were made jointly with the union.

“Normally, when we have done that in the past, it’s by joint agreement. We both put that statement out,” he said. “We just never did get to making that agreement this time around.”

The city instead issued a subsequent “For the Record” news release disputing information published in media reports and providing additional context about negotiations.

It is part of a growing collection of after-the-fact statements on the city’s website, including a recent release in which the city manager defended the municipality’s record on transparency.

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Sean Holman, a journalism professor at the University of Victoria, says the city’s approach points to a broader communication problem.

“It is a symptom of a communication problem. It is the symptom of a bureaucratic public relations process that is afraid of sharing facts with the media and by extension with the public,” Holman said. “Constant massaging of image actually does not serve government in the long run. It actually simply makes the government appear less trustworthy.”

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When Global News requested interviews Friday about the broader issue of transparency and communication, neither the mayor, city manager, or anyone else from city hall was available to meet the daily news deadline for an on-camera interview.

The issue comes as Kelowna’s re-elected mayor has vowed to improve communication with residents, but how that commitment will translate into changes at city hall remains to be seen.

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“It’s an incredibly adversarial approach that the city is taking,” Holman said. “What they should be doing is providing facts in a timely manner to journalists, so we can report on stories in a timely manner to the public who we serve, just like the city is supposed to serve.”