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Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the federal government must be willing to mitigate emissions costs to keep the Stellantis auto plant open in Brampton, following a meeting with Ottawa and industry representatives Friday.

“We’re getting a little more insight. To keep the Brampton facility just open and warm — not production — is costing the clients about $135 million a year,” Ford told reporters following the meeting.

“Stellantis is paying about a billion dollars a year on gas house emissions basically, and that’s where we can mitigate it, buy a little more time, and focus on what they can put into that plant.”

The premier said the meeting was “challenging” but “productive.”

The meeting came as Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says the automaker can either keep its Brampton plant open or face a multimillion-dollar lawsuit from the federal government.

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On Nov. 9, Stellantis announced it had signed a deal to sell the idled assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

Last week, the federal government served Stellantis with a notice of default on its 2022 funding agreement, in which Ottawa committed up to $529 million to help Stellantis retool its Brampton and Windsor facilities to produce electrified vehicles.

“They need to protect the workers. If not, we’ll get our money back,” Joly told reporters earlier in the day Friday during a separate announcement.

“If they go ahead and sell the plant, well then they will face legal recourses from the Government of Canada of hundreds of millions of dollars.

“And if they decide actually to protect their workers and not sell the plant — then we can work together.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "And if they decide actually to protect their workers and not sell the plant — then we can work together."

3:34 “We’ll sue them”: Feds have “levers” to “hold Stellantis to account”: Joly

A letter from Joly said Stellantis breached conditions of the commitment by halting Jeep Compass production in Brampton, failing or refusing to identify a replacement vehicle, not maintaining any production at the facility and closing the plant.

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Joly’s letter said Stellantis has 30 days to demonstrate it will “correct these conditions” or she will declare that the company is in default of its obligations.

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It warned that if Stellantis remains in breach of its conditions, the company could face penalties including a requirement to repay all or part of the funding it has received, plus interest.

Unifor represents Stellantis autoworkers and following the meeting, the union’s national president Lana Payne said greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions costs are an “irritant” for the Canadian auto sector.

“If you manufacture and do full vehicle assembly in here, then the penalties around those GHGs should be waived,” she said.

“I often hear our government say, ‘there are things that aren’t in our control.’ This is one of the things that is in our own control — to take away what is a major problem for the auto industry at the moment.”

Ford said the cost of GHG emissions is a “big problem here” but also for other industries like steel.

“The federal government needs to listen,” he said.

1:11 ‘Betrayal of the workers’: Carney calls Stellantis decision to sell Brampton plant ‘unacceptable’

On Thursday, the Brampton Board of Trade sent a letter to Joly asking her to approve the sale of the plant to Roshel, while still holding Stellantis accountable to its workers.

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“Ottawa can pursue both objectives at the same time,” CEO Jaipaul Massey-Singh wrote.

“We urge Ottawa to use its leverage with Stellantis to secure fair compensation and company-funded retraining for affected workers, and to enforce the commitments Stellantis made in exchange for public support.”

But Massey-Singh said the consequences of the shutdown “extend well beyond the plant gates” and workers in affiliated industries “deserve a credible path back to an operating facility and an opportunity to compete for the work it generates.”

More than 2,000 workers were laid off from the Brampton plant when it halted operations in 2023.

The facility had been slated to be retooled for Jeep production, a process that began early in 2024, before the company paused the plan in early 2025.

It later announced it was moving production of the Jeep Compass to Illinois, leaving the plant idled indefinitely.