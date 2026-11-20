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The S&P 500 and the Dow were on track ​for a correction on Friday as Anthropic shares retreated after a blockbuster debut, dashing hopes that the listing would stabilize an AI trade ‌already shaken by valuation concerns.

Both benchmarks were down 10 per cent from their record closing highs. An index falling 10 per cent or more below its record high on a close-to-close basis is called a correction.

The IPO, together with Nvidia’s earnings this week, was seen as a key ​gauge of whether confidence in AI-linked stocks could recover after weeks of selling pressure due to concerns about elevated borrowing costs, regulatory ​uncertainty following Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections and the departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

“Anthropic is ⁠so critical in assessing the overall market landscape in the end,” said Gina Martin Adams, chief market strategist at HB Wealth.

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“You absolutely need to ​continue to see adoption and some form of price discovery as to what companies and individuals will be willing to pay for this technology … until ​you get to a point where the market feels a little bit more confident that we’ve adequately priced it.”

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The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index shed 8.6 per cent to a seven-month low. Nvidia fell 7 per cent to its lowest level since June 2025 and was heading for its longest weekly losing streak since 2008.

Among hyperscalers, Amazon was down 2 per cent and Meta declined ​3.6 per cent, while Alphabet gained 1 per cent. Amazon and Alphabet are among Anthropic’s biggest investors.

Neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius also dropped over 10 per cent each.

The main ​US stock indexes were on track for their steepest weekly decline since April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced Liberation Day tariffs.

Six of the 11 major S&P ‌500 sectors ⁠were lower, with the benchmark heading for its longest losing streak since February 2020.

The tech sector led losses with a 4.5 per cent drop, while industrials and consumer discretionary slipped over 1.5 per cent each.

Healthcare stocks were up 0.8 per cent after four straight sessions of losses.

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At 12:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 206.90 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 48,890.16, the S&P 500 lost 135.15 points, or 1.88 per cent, to 7,040.68 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 789.22 points, or 3.30 per cent, ​to 23,091.82.

Federal Reserve ​Governor Lisa Cook on Friday said ⁠the US central bank’s current policy rate is not high enough to deal with inflation levels she views with “great concern.”

Markets are pricing in a 98.2 per cent chance of an interest rate hike from the central bank at its ​next meeting in December, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

A final University of Michigan survey showed consumer ​sentiment rose to 51.5 ⁠in November from 48.0 in October.

Next week’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) figures will provide further clarity on the Fed’s monetary policy path after a hotter-than-expected October inflation report last week.

Among other movers, Intuit shares fell 8.7 per cent after the company cut its annual revenue growth forecast and agreed to sell Mailchimp to

Bending Spoons for about $3.68 ⁠billion, five ​years after acquiring it for nearly three times as much.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers ​by a 2.04-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.8-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite ​recorded 12 new highs and 626 new lows.

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Reporting by Utkarsh Hathi and Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Anand Gopal; Editing by Maju Samuel