Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. U KNOW IT
    November 9, 2026 at 4:55 pm

    ASK YOUR HERO CORRUPT CARNEY IF HE GIVES A F/ K ???

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Stellantis signs deal with Roshel to sell Brampton assembly plant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2026 4:29 pm
1 min read
Cars pass along the assembly line at the Stellantis plant in Brampton, Ont. on Friday, July 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Cars pass along the assembly line at the Stellantis plant in Brampton, Ont. on Friday, July 21, 2023. Chris Young/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Automaker Stellantis says it has officially signed an agreement with Canadian defence contractor Roshel to sell its idled Brampton, Ont., assembly plant.

Under the asset purchase agreement, Roshel will acquire the facility and associated equipment from the automaker for an undisclosed amount.

Story continues below advertisement

Stellantis signed a memorandum of understanding in September with Roshel, a Brampton-based manufacturer of armoured vehicles, for a potential sale of the facility.

This past weekend, the union representing Stellantis autoworkers, Unifor, said it believed the sale had gone through.

Click to play video: 'Unifor says Stellantis has sold its Brampton assembly plant'
Unifor says Stellantis has sold its Brampton assembly plant

Last month, the union said it received notice that Stellantis was considering the closure and sale of the plant.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Also in October, Stellantis workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of giving their union a strike mandate.

Unifor said 97.3 per cent of members who participated in a vote are in favour of authorizing a strike if needed.

Click to play video: 'Stellantis workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike mandate'
Stellantis workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike mandate

The facility had been slated to be retooled for Jeep production, a process that began early in 2024, before the company paused the plan in early 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

It later announced it was moving production of the Jeep Compass to the U.S., in what the union called a violation of its current collective agreement, and leaving the plant idled indefinitely.

More than 2,000 workers were laid off from the Brampton plant when it halted operations in 2023.

Click to play video: '‘Egregious behavior:’ Brampton mayor, auto workers outraged as Stellantis decides to sell Brampton assembly plant'
‘Egregious behavior:’ Brampton mayor, auto workers outraged as Stellantis decides to sell Brampton assembly plant

— More to come…

With files from Global News’ Rachel Morgan and The Canadian Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices