Stellantis signs deal with Roshel to sell Brampton assembly plant

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Automaker Stellantis says it has officially signed an agreement with Canadian defence contractor Roshel to sell its idled Brampton, Ont., assembly plant.

Under the asset purchase agreement, Roshel will acquire the facility and associated equipment from the automaker for an undisclosed amount.

Stellantis has official sold their Brampton plant to military company Roshel, as per a Stellantis press release #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/KH3fv276J0 — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) November 9, 2026

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Stellantis signed a memorandum of understanding in September with Roshel, a Brampton-based manufacturer of armoured vehicles, for a potential sale of the facility.

This past weekend, the union representing Stellantis autoworkers, Unifor, said it believed the sale had gone through.

0:47 Unifor says Stellantis has sold its Brampton assembly plant

Last month, the union said it received notice that Stellantis was considering the closure and sale of the plant.

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Also in October, Stellantis workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of giving their union a strike mandate.

Unifor said 97.3 per cent of members who participated in a vote are in favour of authorizing a strike if needed.

0:37 Stellantis workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike mandate

The facility had been slated to be retooled for Jeep production, a process that began early in 2024, before the company paused the plan in early 2025.

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It later announced it was moving production of the Jeep Compass to the U.S., in what the union called a violation of its current collective agreement, and leaving the plant idled indefinitely.

More than 2,000 workers were laid off from the Brampton plant when it halted operations in 2023.

— More to come…

With files from Global News’ Rachel Morgan and The Canadian Press