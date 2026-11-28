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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is to temporarily relinquish power in a unity government led first by Gadi Eisenkot.

In an announcement made on social media Saturday, Netanyahu said he believes he should be the first to lead but that “unity is the need of the hour.”

Eisenkot, a former military chief, ran as the main opponent to Netanyahu in Israel’s October election.

Neither politician won enough seats for a majority, with Netanyahu losing his previous majority.

“I expect that, in light of this agreement on my part, we will immediately begin genuine, sincere, and accelerated negotiations in which the other side will also be willing to make similar compromises and concessions, to establish a national unity government that will repel these dangers and ensure Israel’s security and future,” Netanyahu said.

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The announcement comes as pressure mounts on Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

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Israel’s president tapped Eisenkot to try to form a government after the inconclusive October 27 election. Eisenkot has until Dec. 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day ‌extension.

This week, Eisenkot signed coalition deals with The Democrats — a left-wing party — and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, whose support could bring him closer to a majority.

Netanyahu said he has watched people in Israel grow “hostile,” as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East.

“Given the gravity of the existential danger and the possibility that a government will be formed that lacks the ability to confront it, my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside, including the principle of the largest party, and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term,” he said.

Eisenkot said that his party put forth a detailed proposal to Netanyahu last weekend “at his request.”

In a statement on social media, Eisenkot said the two put forth “significant compromise positions.”

“For about three weeks now, my team and I have been proposing and trying to conduct genuine, sincere and accelerated negotiations, but we are met with refusal and evasion,” he said. “In the time that has passed, the basic guidelines of the government that I intend to swear in in the coming days have been formulated, and they will serve as the basis for any future government I lead.

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“If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am ready to assess the seriousness of its intentions over the next 24 hours.”

He invited Netanyahu to conduct what he called “genuine and accelerated negotiations on basic guidelines and policy issues.”