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Triple murderer Erin Patterson, who fatally poisoned three members of her estranged husband’s family by serving them Beef Wellington laced with deathcap mushrooms, is making a final effort to overturn her conviction by appealing to Australia’s High Court.

The action comes a month after three judges from the state of Victoria dismissed an appeal to vacate her sentence and increased its severity by eliminating the possibility of parole.

2:48 Mushroom murderer Erin Patterson sentenced to life: ‘You showed no pity’

Patterson, 50, was convicted last July and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 33 years before becoming eligible for supervised release, but the prosecution challenged its leniency, saying it was insufficient given the seriousness of her crimes.

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After upholding the prosecution’s appeal, Justice Stephen McLeish said in October that her crimes were “extraordinarily cold and calculated and stand to be denounced in the strongest terms,” the Associated Press reported.

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“In all the circumstances after anxious consideration, we have concluded that the case involved such shocking criminality that it is inappropriate to fix a nonparole period,” McLeish added.

When parole was a term of her sentence, Patterson would have been 82 by the time she became eligible to be considered for release.

Her appeal to the country’s High Court is her last opportunity to challenge her conviction.

She has repeatedly maintained her innocence and said the deaths were accidental.

Her appeal to the High Court rests on some of the same grounds as her state action, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters.

The grounds include arguments that some evidence should have been excluded from the trial and that the jury’s accidental accommodation in the same hotel as other people involved in the case undermined the verdict.

2:05 Murder by mushroom: Australian woman convicted of killing relatives with poisoned lunch

“The Court of Appeal erred in its application of principles that justice must not only be done, but be seen to be done,” Patterson’s appeal bid, filed by her lawyers on Friday, read, the U.K. news agency reported.

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Patterson murdered her former in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson and her estranged husband’s aunt, Heather Wilkinson.

Her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, was invited to the July 2023 meal where they were poisoned but did not attend.

Patterson was also convicted of attempting to murder Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, who survived, for which she was sentenced to 25 years.

In August, Wilkinson told a Victoria court that he felt only “half alive” following the death of his wife and the loss of his two closest friends.

Patterson is classified by the Victoria state court as a “notorious” prisoner who needs to be kept away from other inmates for her own safety and is only the second woman in Australian history to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

She joins Katherine Knight, who was sentenced in New South Wales in 2001 for the murder of her partner John Price, after she stabbed him at least 37 times.

— with files from Reuters