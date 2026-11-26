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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have settled a long-running legal dispute over the ownership of a French winery that the now-divorced couple once owned together.

The actors said in a joint statement Wednesday that they had settled the lawsuit, which transcended business matters when a legal filing from Jolie surfaced abuse allegations against Pitt.

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“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” the statement provided by representatives for Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, said, as reported by the Associated Press.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, two years after they got married, citing the “health of the family,” after an alleged incident on a private jet flight from Europe. Their divorce was settled at the end of 2024, with many of the details kept under wraps through the couple’s use of private judges to facilitate legal proceedings outside the courtroom.

View image in full screen FILE: Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the premiere for the film “A Mighty Heart” at the Palais des Festivals during the 60th International Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2007 in Cannes, France. Peter Kramer/Getty Images

The Winery lawsuit, which was filed by Pitt in 2022, claimed Jolie had violated an agreement whereby he would purchase her half of Chateau Miraval, a French winery they owned together, by selling it to the Tenute del Mondo group.

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Pitt claimed the move was “vindictive” and “unlawful,” and that it should not have been made without his approval.

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Allegations of abuse during the private jet incident began to emerge when Jolie filed a cross-complaint in Pitt’s winery dispute. In it, Jolie’s lawyers alleged that Pitt had demanded she sign a broad-ranging non-disclosure agreement about him as part of a proposed deal to cover up his abusive behaviour toward her and their six children.

In a 2023 court filing, Jolie accused Pitt of acting like a “petulant child” after she sold her share of the venture and of “stripping” and “looting” the company of its assets by wasting money on frivolous renovations.

A 2016 investigation by the FBI and child services focusing on the treatment of the former couple’s eldest son during the plane ride was closed, and no charges were brought against the Fight Club actor.

A heavily redacted FBI report obtained by The Associated Press in 2022 said an agent provided a probable cause statement to prosecutors on Pitt, but that after discussing the merits, “it was agreed by all parties that criminal charges would not be pursued.”

The document said Jolie was “personally conflicted” about supporting charges, and in a later court filing she said she opted not to push for them for the sake of the family.

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Pitt has denied the abuse allegations but has not defended his behaviour on the flight. He had a drinking problem at the time, he told GQ during a 2017 interview, but had been sober ever since and was in therapy, he said.

Earlier this year, Pitt revealed his sobriety lasted seven years before he began consuming alcohol again in a more “restrained manner.”

The couple’s six children, all of whom are now over 18, have reportedly dropped their father’s surname, including their biological children, Knox and Vivienne, who are twins, and Shiloh.

Pitt and Jolie began dating in 2004 after they met while starring as a married couple in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Both are Academy Award-winning actors; Jolie won for her performance in 1999’s Girl, Interrupted, while Pitt took home an Oscar for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 comedy-western, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, and as a producer on 12 Years a Slave, which won Best Picture in 2014.

— with files from the Associated Press