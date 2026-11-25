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The release of an “unknown substance” at rapper Don Toliver’s concert Sunday at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester may have been linked to robberies at the show, police said.

On Sunday, more than 12,000 fans were evacuated from Toliver’s concert, and medics treated more than 80 attendees after the solution was released into the crowd.

The North West Ambulance Service said that it assessed concertgoers, reporting eye and respiratory symptoms.

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Greater Manchester Police said Tuesday that detectives are exploring the possibility that release of the substance could be linked to reports of a small number of robbery offences at the arena on Sunday evening.

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“It comes after we received nine reports of jewellery being stolen during the same concert. No arrests have been made at this time,” police said in a new release.

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Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said that he knows what happened on Sunday night and the imagery seen on social media “will bring back painful memories of 207,” referencing the Ariana Grande concert where 22 people were killed when a bomber blew himself up.

“We are aware similar robberies have been reported at two European concerts for the same artist and will be linking in with our European counterparts to better understand the wider picture of this suspected offending,” he added.

Harding said that police will continue to work closely with the venue and local authority partners over the coming weeks as events begin to return to Manchester’s Co-op Live arena.

“We’re continuing to advise anyone who has developed symptoms or become unwell since attending the event to seek advice from their GP, NHS 111, or to attend their local hospital if necessary,” Harding said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Co-op Live said the venue wanted to express “our sincere concern for everyone affected by the incident at Co-op Live on Sunday 22 November.”

“We apologize that this disrupted what should have been an enjoyable evening. Greater Manchester Police have concluded there is no ongoing risk from the incident on Sunday for visitors to Co-Op Live, and all scheduled performances will go ahead as planned,” the venue said.

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Co-op Live said that the safety and security of guests, artists, and staff remains their highest priority.

“We are conducting a full review and remain diligent in providing security processes and procedures for a safe environment, including security measures which may not always be visible,” the venue added.

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Toliver’s show scheduled for Monday in London was postponed as a result of the incident.

In a statement posted to his Instagram Story, Toliver wrote, “I’m very sad to sit here and say I have to reschedule The 02 London show to December 15th due to [the] unfortunate incident last night [in] Manchester.”

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The E85 rapper said he wanted to make sure everyone is safe and that the next show “goes on properly.”

“My heart and prayers are with everyone that was injured last night at Co-op Live. The only thing I love more than creating music is performing for my fans,” he wrote.

“Stop bring[ing] bulls— into my shows!! It ain’t cool. See you soon London. Love you guys,” Toliver’s statement concluded.