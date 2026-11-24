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Global economic shocks are “likely to be larger” and more frequent amid trade conflicts and war, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Tuesday.

Amid these economic pressures, the central bank is committed to its two per cent inflation target to prevent consumer prices to rise to levels seen in the years following the pandemic, he added.

“We can’t prevent those shocks or their ripple effects, but monetary policy can keep them from undermining price stability,” Macklem said during a speech at the Economic Club of Canada on Tuesday.

“In uncertain waters, it’s more important than ever to have a trusted anchor.”

Macklem, who will see his term as Bank of Canada governor end in June 2027, spoke about the central bank’s decision earlier this month to renew its monetary policy framework of two per cent for five more years.

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That policy has “served Canadians well,” Macklem said, pointing to the decisions made when inflation spiked following the COVID-19 pandemic and start of the Ukraine war.

The inflation rate reached about eight per cent in 2022, the highest in nearly 40 years and a number that Macklem said saw many Canadian facing their first experience with high inflation.

He also referenced the high inflation rates of the 1970s and 80s where it soared into the 10 to 13 per cent ranges where a target wasn’t in place to “anchor” policy. He said it was the severe recessions of the early 1980s and 1990s that brought that number down.

“After 25 years, the two per cent target was well understood and our record of keeping inflation close to the target had built credibility,” said Macklem.

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“This meant that even when inflation rose sharply, Canadians expected us to bring it back down.”

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Multiple rate hikes from 2022 to 2024 helped lower inflation below the two per cent goal, but Macklem said Canadians are now facing a rate of about three per cent.

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Ongoing events like the Iran war and U.S. trade conflict are making it difficult to respond in a way that will lower rates, with the governor adding extreme weather and artificial intelligence are also adding “new layers of disruption.”

“Shocks are now likely to be larger, more frequent and more difficult to assess in real time,” Macklem said.

While demand-side shocks result in the economy, inflation and economic activity moving in the same direction, supply shocks differ.

Macklem said disruptions, such as to oil, can push prices up while slowing economic growth at the same time. This results in higher prices for households amid worse job prospects.

When this happens, the governor said the central bank has to weigh the risk of ongoing inflation with the possibility of weakening the economy with further changes to the interest rate.

“The best contribution monetary policy can make to the well-being of Canadians is to keep inflation low, stable and predictable,” he said.

Late last month, the Bank of Canada raised its key rate by a quarter point to 2.5 per cent. It was widely expected and came with notice that it might not be the last. The bank said it was forecasting inflation for 2027 to hit about 3.1 per cent, up from the two per cent predicted in July.

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On Tuesday, Macklem suggested that forecast might be changing, but added that inflation could persist.

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“Since October, oil prices and refinery margins have both come down, suggesting inflation may not be quite as high,” he said.

“This second-round effect of the oil shock will add to inflation persistence. At the same time, the economy has shown more resilience than we expected.”

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its next and final decision of 2026 in December, and Macklem did not indicate if they would make another hike or hold it steady.

What he did say was he expects developments out of the Middle East and Canada’s relationship with the U.S. to evolve, while cautioning the ongoing adoption of AI could be “bumpy.” There could also been new “unforeseen shocks.”

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“Our assessment of inflationary pressures will change with them, but our anchor will not,” Macklem said.

The central bank also released an inflation dashboard on its website this week to bring together all major price indicators that it monitors to assess total inflation.