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A police officer who shot a Black man in the head during an attempted arrest in Mississauga, Ont., nearly seven years ago offered condolences to the man’s grieving family Tuesday as he began testifying at a coroner’s inquest.

Peel regional police Const. Milan Ivkovic told the inquest into the death of Jamal Francique that if he had a magic wand, “none of us would be here today.”

Francique, 28, was shot on Jan. 7, 2020, as a team of plainclothes officers in unmarked vehicles and on foot tried to arrest him for allegedly breaching the conditions of his bail.

He died in hospital days later.

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The inquest has heard officers planned to arrest Francique before he got to his car that night, but he moved more quickly than expected, and the officer meant to block his car was late.

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Ivkovic testified Tuesday that he fired four shots at the car after it began accelerating directly toward him.

The officer, who was on foot at the time, said he couldn’t see a figure in the car and just shot where a driver would be.

The car then mounted the curb, narrowly missing him, before it made a sharp turn and crashed into a garage in the townhouse complex, he said.

The officer said that based on that manoeuvre, he immediately knew the driver was most likely “not OK.”

Jurors have heard Francique did not receive medical attention until after a police tactical unit arrived and pulled him out the car about 20 minutes later.

The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy previously told the inquest the crash did not contribute to Francique’s death, which was caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

Dr. Ashwyn Rajagopalan said he was surprised Francique survived as long as he did, given the severity of his injury.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has cleared the officers of wrongdoing in Francique’s death.

Coroner’s inquests do not assign legal responsibility, though jurors may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.