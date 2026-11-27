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Physician burnout in Quebec has risen sharply over the past year, with new survey data suggesting eight in 10 doctors are experiencing burnout, according to the Canadian Medical Association.

Preliminary results from a CMA physician health survey conducted in Quebec in September found the burnout rate had climbed to 80 per cent from 48 per cent in 2025, with family physicians reporting the highest rates.

The association said one in two physicians screened positive for depression, while reports of suicidal thoughts doubled and now exceed levels recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings come one year after tensions between the Quebec government and the medical profession escalated over the tabling of Bill 2, the controversial 2025 physician remuneration and health-care access legislation which was subsequently overhauled in early 2026.

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The CMA said 92 per cent of physicians surveyed reported that the legislation had affected their well-being.

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“These numbers are nothing short of shocking, at a time when demand for public health care continues to grow,” said Dr. Jean-Joseph Condé, the CMA’s French-language spokesperson.

Condé said physicians remain committed to providing care but warned that working conditions need to improve. He pointed to reducing administrative burdens, training more doctors and other health-care professionals, expanding team-based care and giving physicians more time with patients as potential solutions.

Despite the rise in burnout, the CMA said physicians’ intentions to reduce their clinical hours or leave medicine remained stable compared with 2025.

CMA president Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi said physician well-being must be addressed as millions of Canadians struggle to access primary care.

“At a time when nearly six million people in Canada don’t have regular access to primary care, we can’t afford to lose more physicians to burnout,” Ogunyemi said.

The association said it will continue working with governments across Canada to monitor physician health and advocate for doctors to be involved in legal reforms affecting their practices and the delivery of patient care.