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Religious hospitals can refuse patient health care, according to a landmark ruling from B.C.’s Supreme Court on Friday.

The court heard the case, which focused on 34-year-old Sam O’Neill, who had stage four cervical cancer and had chosen MAID to end her life.

O’Neill had to be transferred from St. Paul’s Hospital to St. John’s Hospice to receive MAID in April 2023 because St. Paul’s Hospital — a Catholic facility — does not provide MAID, subjecting her to a painful 25-minute transfer to another facility.

The court was being asked to decide if publicly-funded, faith-based hospitals should be allowed to opt out of MAID.

“Like most of us, Sam had no way of knowing that when taken by ambulance to St. Paul’s, where she would spend her final days, St.Paul’s would impose the Archbishop’s beliefs, which impeded her access to MAID,” Gayle O’Neill, Sam’s mother, said outside court in April.

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“It stripped Sam of her dignity and caused … unnecessary pain and suffering. The act of a non-medically necessary transfer breaks their legal duty to prevent harm. It’s just cruel.”

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In the decision handed down on Friday, Chief Justice Skolrood said that Providence Health Care Society (PCH) operates several healthcare facilities in B.C., including St. Paul’s Hospital (“SPH”), one of the province’s largest and busiest tertiary care hospitals.

“PHC is a Catholic organization that provides healthcare services in accordance with Catholic teachings and values. Based on those teachings and values, PHC has exercised the option granted under the Ministry of Health (MOH) MAiD Policy to opt out of providing MAiD within its facilities,” Skolrood wrote.

The BC Humanist Association said it will continue to challenge “religious healthcare obstructions following today’s Supreme Court of British Columbia decision, which upheld the ability of publicly-funded religious hospitals to deny patients healthcare.”

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The decision may be appealed to the BC Court of Appeal and possibly to the Supreme Court of Canada, according to the BC Humanist Association.

More to come.