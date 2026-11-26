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Nova Scotia’s Opposition says it has obtained documents showing the PC government has been paying a construction company $31,555 a month for a health-care centre project in New Waterford, N.S., despite the fact that ground has not been broken yet for the project.

The new hospital and long-term care home were announced eight years ago by then-Premier Stephen McNeil and his Liberal government.

The NDP says the documents, which were obtained through Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy legislation (FOIPOP), were prepared for Health Minister Michelle Thompson in July.

“I think that what our FOIPOP shows is that this government is paying (about) $30,000 a month to a company to do nothing. That this government has already decided not to go ahead with a project that the community has been waiting for for eight years,” said NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

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The documents outline that Build Nova Scotia, a provincial Crown corporation, has been paying the monthly management fee to PCL Construction. The NDP notes the figure was previously negotiated down from $326,000 a month.

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“We’re literally paying for nothing when that money could go towards providing some much-needed health resources in New Waterford for a community that has waited for far too long,” said Chender.

The documents also include a May email from a group of New Waterford physicians who shared major concerns about the lack of progress on the new health-care centre, which they said has “eroded confidence” in the project’s future.

Thompson says work on the health and long-term care centres has been paused, and she wants to get fresh input from the community before moving forward.

“So I understand that it’s a concern. Money is a concern. Workforces are concerned. The way we deliver services. So all of those things are things that need to be discussed,” she said.

“But I want to talk to the community and be in the community and talk to some folks first. And then we’ll have more to say more broadly.”

She adds that the $31,555 a month fee is for maintaining the work site as trailers remain on it and require electricity.

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“We have not cancelled the contract and we can’t fully dismantle that site as a result, so that is the cost of having those assets there,” said Thompson.

“Making sure that they’re heated and maintained and all of those things.”

But Liberal Leader Becky Druhan says she agrees with the NDP and believes government isn’t properly handling this project.

“They wouldn’t be in this position if they followed the rules, spent responsibly, and had more funds available to actually move ahead with projects that were promised,” said Druhan.

No dates have been set for the health minister’s community meeting in New Waterford.

— with a file from The Canadian Press