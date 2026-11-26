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Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Unifor are calling on the federal government to scrap greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions penalties for domestic auto manufacturers.

GHG emissions regulations pose “significant costs” for the sector that is already threatened by U.S. tariffs, said both Ford and Unifor National President Lana Payne in a statement Thursday.

“Over the coming years, these penalties will force companies that build in Canada to pay out billions in non-compliance costs, mostly paid as credits to automakers who build no vehicles in Canada. These additional costs are an ‘own goal’ that are helping President Trump achieve his objective of putting every single Canadian autoworker out of a job,” they said.

The demand comes as Stellantis announced it has signed a deal to sell its idled Brampton plant to defence contractor Roshel. The federal and provincial governments are in talks with Unifor and the automaker to revive it.

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Following a closed-door meeting last week, Ford said he had “more insight” into Stellantis’ operations.

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“To keep the Brampton facility just open and warm — not production — is costing the clients about $135 million a year,” Ford told reporters following the meeting.

Following the same meeting, Payne called emissions costs an “irritant” for the Canadian auto sector and said they should be waived “if you manufacture and do full vehicle assembly in [Canada].”

“This is one of the things that is in our control – to take away what is a major problem for the auto industry at the moment,” Payne said.

1:54 Ottawa, Stellantis had ‘constructive meeting,’ Joly says

Ford and Payne said in their statement an exemption for automakers “must come with a firm commitment that automotive production will be preserved in Canada, including a full reversal of the sale of the Stellantis Brampton Assembly Plant.”

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“At a time of unprecedented uncertainty and trade disruption, governments should be doing everything in their power to support autoworkers and automakers while making Canada the most competitive and attractive place in the G7 to invest in auto production and create good union autoworker jobs,” they said.

The federal government did not immediately respond to Global News’ request to comment on the demands.

The federal government served Stellantis with a notice of default on its 2022 funding agreement earlier this month, saying the sale of the Brampton plant breached agreed upon conditions of up to $529 million in funding that was provided to retool Stellantis facilities in Brampton and Windsor.

“If they go ahead and sell the plant, well then they will face legal recourses from the Government of Canada of hundreds of millions of dollars,” Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said.