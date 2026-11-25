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Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada is walking back comments comparing the city’s financial choices to eating Kraft Dinner instead of filet mignon, calling the analogy “tactless” after it drew criticism amid an ongoing affordability crisis.

“Let’s be honest, it was pretty tactless,” Martinez Ferrada said in a short social media post Wednesday.

“What I meant was that when a city makes choices, it’s the same as when you make personal choices,” she said. “In this instance, the city has to choose between paying for new parks or filling potholes, and I’m going to choose filling potholes.”

The clarification came after remarks Martinez Ferrada made during a recent interview with Quatre95, an Urbania platform focused on personal finance.

2:21 Montrealers to see 10 per cent tax hike

Asked how she intends to increase the city’s revenue, the mayor said she would go through each department to determine where savings could be found.

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“It’s just like when you’re putting together your personal budget: If you know you’re going to have less money next year, well, you have to make some choices,” she said.

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“Let’s be honest, maybe sometimes we’ll eat a little more Kraft Dinner because we can’t afford filet mignon,” she said.

The comparison quickly drew criticism as Montrealers face a 9.8 per cent average residential property tax increase under the city’s proposed 2027 budget, amounting to an additional $515 per household.

The official opposition at city hall, Projet Montréal, also seized on the remarks.

Organizations working with people experiencing food insecurity say the mayor’s analogy does not reflect the choices many Montrealers are already being forced to make.

“What we see on a daily basis is people struggling to put food on the table,” said Suzanne Scarrow, director general of the West Island Mission. “They are already making choices between this and that.”

Food banks are also seeing a shift in the people seeking assistance, including more people with jobs or other sources of income.

“We’re really seeing an uptick in people, especially people who are employed or who have other sources of income, still not being able to meet their needs,” said Sosena Tilahun, philanthropy lead at the NDG Depot.

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Tilahun said food insecurity is an issue of affordability rather than people failing to make smart financial choices.

“It’s not the reality that folks are facing. It’s not an issue where it comes to smarter decisions, it’s an issue when it comes to how much money you have to be able to make those decisions,” she said.

Scarrow said the city should speak with organizations that work directly with people experiencing poverty and homelessness as it considers the impact of its decisions.

“The city needs to sit down and potentially talk to senior leaders in organizations that deal with homelessness and deal with poverty and figure out what the relief looks like,” she said.

With the holidays approaching, Tilahun also urged people donating to food banks to consider the quality and nutritional value of what they give.

“Generally when you’re giving I would recommend to give the same quality that you would like to receive,” she said.

A protest called “Soraya Dinner” is planned for Thursday at 1 p.m. outside city hall. A digital flyer for the event invites participants to bring pots, portable stoves and ingredients.