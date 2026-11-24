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A singer and former Broadway actress issued an emotional apology to Canadians after fumbling the lyrics to O Canada ahead of Monday night’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders.

Sarrah Strimel Bentley sang “We lend our hearts to thee” several times in place of “We stand on guard for thee.”

She also replaced “in” with “with” when she sang “True patriot love with all of us command.”

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The singer took to social media shortly after to apologize and ask people to “be kind and show grace.”

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Strimel Bentley said in an Instagram video that due to breast cancer she experiences menopause, which can be induced early by cancer treatments and can cause lapses in memory.

She said she also experienced nerves singing an unfamiliar anthem in front of an audience of thousands.

“I just wish that you would be a little easier on someone who is just a human being, and I’m sorry,” Strimel Bentley said through tears. “Thank you for giving me grace. I love Canada. I stand on guard for thee.”

The Leafs referenced the lyric mishap in a post on X that shared video of defenceman Jack McCabe putting a puck in the Islanders’ net for Toronto’s first goal of the night.

“Jack McCabe, would lend my heart to thee,” the Leafs wrote.

They would go on to beat the Islanders 4-2, ending a nine-game losing streak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.