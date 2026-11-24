A dramatic turn of events has seen the Montreal Canadiens acquire Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings in one of the biggest trades in Montreal in a decade. Larkin didn’t want to waste any time after losing a month holding out for the trade, so he opted to dress already in his first game on Monday night at the Bell Centre against the Los Angeles Kings.

Larkin was solid, but the Canadiens played the Berlin Wall falling 2-1.

Wilde Horses

Dylan Larkin got a standing ovation in the pre-game warm-up. He got another standing ovation during the player introductions. The mood in the building was outstanding. Larkin looked like someone who hadn’t played in 26 days for the first period. He was finding his way.

Certainly, one doesn’t have chemistry with Alexandre Texier and Alex Newhook after a skate around and a period. However, in the second, they started to put some strong shifts together, and then counted the first goal.

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It was Larkin who was the first forward in on the forecheck. He won the puck for Texier who found Newhook for his seventh of the season. All the work was done within three feet of the net. The line had a solid night with an Expected Goals share of 73 per cent.

Larkin also showed his acumen for two-way hockey. He is a solid defensive centre, and it showed many times as he understood how to impact the moment just by positioning. Larkin had a 56 per cent Corsi share in his first game back.

He was one of the top Red Wings last season with a 53 per cent share, so he is rarely a net negative for his club. What will be most interesting is how he develops with Ivan Demidov when the Russian makes his return shortly.

Wilde Goats

Simply because a team acquires a strong player, the other team doesn’t just hand out the two points. It was a difficult night for the Canadiens. They could not break down the Kings who came to defend.

It has to be said again, though it seems like piling on, but Jakub Dobes is fighting the puck with alarming difficulty. On almost every puck that hit him, he wondered where it was. He is overplaying almost every shot, so he’s diving around for the second shot with basically no chance to make the stop.

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On the second Kings goal, Adam Engstrom completely had a gap in his thinking by stopping skating allowing Trevor Moore a free path to the net where he shot it through Dobes under his arm in a suspect goal, but not a horrendous one. It was a quality shot and a quality look, but a save was possible.

It’s difficult to understand what happened to the Canadiens in this contest. They couldn’t break down defenders. They had no solutions for what Los Angeles did, and all the Kings did was wait for an attack to come to them and hope it wasn’t an organized one.

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The Canadiens better get used to a 1-3-1 system against them. The better Montreal gets, the more they’ll be facing teams backing up bodies to defend with intensity. Montreal had zero odd-man rushes in this one, and that’s their future against teams who know they have to drag the game into the mud.

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Wilde Cards

The price was steep, but the player is talented. Dylan Larkin wasn’t coming to Montreal unless the offer was worth it, so General Manager Kent Hughes was forced to give up top prospect Michael Hage in a massive trade on Sunday night.

There are many moving parts in the deal and as a sum of those parts, it feels as if the Canadiens gave up too much, but separate out the parts, and a different picture emerges in the ten asset move.

It’s an assessment of the draft picks that makes the trade come into view as a good one for the Canadiens. The most important fact is not all first round picks are equal. There is a wide disparity in success rates of picks in the first round.

To simply announce that it was a travesty that the Canadiens gave up their first round pick in 2027 and 2029 is to not understand the depth to which the talent level drops off in a first round pick.

The first five picks each year have a 95 per cent chance of making the league and a 50 per cent chance of being a star. By the end of the first round, the likelihood that a first rounder makes the league has dropped to 40 percent with only a three per cent chance of being a star.

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Hughes views the next seasons for the Canadiens as highly successful, so those first round picks are going to be likely at around 25th overall. That means the players Detroit will choose are mathematically destined to be back-of-the-roster players with a extremely slight chance they are stars.

It should be noted that finding a star late in the first round is three per cent, while finding them the rest of the draft is one per cent. By pick 25, it’s much more about the quality of the scouting staff.

The Canadiens are the poster child for this. There’s a long list of around 25 like Filip Mesar, Mike McCarron, Ryan Peohling, yet diamonds in the rough at 62 or a 69 like Lane Hutson, and Jacob Fowler. Hughes believes these first rounders he’s lost won’t come back to bite him.

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Samuel Montembeault was practically a gift to take because the Canadiens had a three body problem. Kirby Dach was a back-of-the-roster player, so this is also a wash. All the draft picks heading back and forth are essentially a wash.

In truth, this is a Hage for Larkin trade with eight chaotic elements thrown in to make a Rubik’s Cube out of what actually is tic-tac-toe. The core of the trade for Hughes is a five year window has opened wide to get a cup. He didn’t see the wisdom of spending two years waiting for Hage to hopefully land as a second-line centre.

In Larkin, he already has a second-line centre that comes here on a cap friendly contract under $9 million with five years remaining. Larkin is a quality hockey player, and a quality person. He’s never once talked politics. He’s never claimed to be anything but a player who desired to finally be on a winner.

For Detroit, they get the hopeful upside of Hage. He is lighting up the Michigan Wolverines in an epic college season so far just shy of two points-per-game. His upside is tremendous. For the Red Wings, it works as they get a player who they hope can get 90 points and last much longer than a 30 year old Larkin in the NHL.

It’s a win for both franchises. Hage could be a star. Larkin is already a star. Montreal is ready to contest for the cup. Detroit needs a big organizational win and hope Hage can provide it.

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The rebuild is over. Now, let’s see what they can accomplish with $25 million cap space this summer to improve an already star-studded line-up that finally has the one-two punch at centre they’ve lacked this century.

Win the middle. Win the game.

Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sportswriter, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.