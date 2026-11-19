After an abysmal performance in game one of a three game road trip against the Rangers, the Montreal Canadiens tried to get back to better for stop two in New Jersey. The Devils are also playing excellent hockey this season, but this time, the Canadiens were ready as they won 3-2.

Wilde Horses

On Tuesday night, the Edmonton Oilers were on the power play. That’s the power play with some of the best players in the world on it. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at forward are absolute magicians with the puck. On defence, the Oilers have Evan Bouchard who is a point machine from the blue line.

They can do anything and everything with the puck, yet how did they score on the power play? They took a point shot with four bodies in front of the net creating traffic. The goalie couldn’t see it, and it deflected on the way, then McDavid put in a two-foot rebound.

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If the best power play in the world, puts bodies in front of the net, then waits for the chaos to come out of it, then the Canadiens might want to look at that blueprint for success.

Against the Rangers on Monday, they didn’t have a body in front all night. Against the Devils, on their third power play of the first period, Lane Hutson threw it at the net with bodies in front. One of those bodies was Nick Suzuki who deflected it for his ninth goal of the year.

Hockey is chaos. Not every goal is beautiful, even on the power play.

Hutson was also in on the first goal of the contest for the Canadiens. He made an exquisite read racing in from centre on the wrap around by the Devils to keep the puck in the zone. He fought off his check, then fed Alex Newhook who showed great wrists to flip a backhand upstairs just under the bar.

That’s six for Newhook who is on pace for 24 goals as he looks for his first 20-goal season in the league. Newhook was on with Juraj Slafkovsky and Jake Evans. The line worked as Slafkovsky was more engaged than he has been.

The change meant Alexandre Texier was with Suzuki and Caufield, and they didn’t start well together, but gained momentum. They had two outstanding shifts in the second that led to terrific Suzuki chances that he couldn’t convert. Texier needs to play with strong players to shine. He’s an offensive player and he needs talent to show his talent.

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Texier deserves another look on that line. Last season, due to injuries they were thrown together. Their numbers were formidable. They were on the ice together in 19 games. Their Expected Goals was the best line on the team all season with a 62 share.

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The line also had 12 goals for and allowed only three against in five-on-five play. The three together also had the best goals-per-sixty on the team. They were even better than when Slafkovsky was with Suzuki and Caufield. They were, quite simply, the best line on the team last season.

It was tied at two in the third period when the threat of Hutson caused a third goal. His third assist on the night as two players were trying to stop him. Hutson passed to Oliver Kapanen who fed Jake Evans who counted his fourth of the year.

That led to a nervy finish when there was a late penalty. The Devils had a six-on-four look for almost two minutes, but the Canadiens killed it led by excellence from Kaiden Guhle, Alexandre Carrier, and Phillip Danault, then in the last-minute Arber Xhekaj was excellent with a clear and carry.

The final positive word goes to Jacob Fowler. He did it again. He stole another game. Fowler in perfect position with perfect balance to stop many quality shots. He is 21 years of age. His Goals Saved Above Expected was 1.74 as he adds to the second-best total in the league. He made 27 saves on 29 shots. Fowler is third in the league in save percentage with a .925.

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Wilde Goats

It was a high event contest with chances all over the place. That made the defenders look weak at times. More is expected from Noah Dobson. On the opening tally, he had possession and wasn’t strong on the puck. Kaiden Guhle also had a chance on his stick to clear it, and he also made a weak attempt.

On the second marker against, Dobson was caught out with Timo Meier coming out of the penalty box. Not too much fault on the bounce with the player sneaking behind, but the checking as Meier made his way to the net just wasn’t intense enough. It simply wasn’t hungry enough.

Dobson has good analytics this season. He has good numbers with Hutson as a strong pairing, but the eye-test doesn’t match the numbers perfectly. He can be better.

Wilde Cards

The recent stretch is all about the power play, or in this case, the lack of power in the power play. It’s putting a stain on a lot of good that the Canadiens are achieving.

The Canadiens five-on-five Corsi this season is ninth in the league. It’s fallen from a season high fifth, but ninth is still strong. It’s especially impressive considering it’s only the quarter-mark of the season and the Canadiens have missed Ivan Demidov, Nick Suzuki, and Mike Matheson for extended periods.

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Corsi is the top marker for success in the playoffs. It’s rare that a team wins the Stanley Cup finishing out of the top five in Corsi which is a vital indicator of puck possession. When the Canadiens get healthy again, there’s a good chance they get back to top five again.

Shockingly, the Canadiens have been poor at Corsi the last two seasons when they made the playoffs with the 27th ranked and 23rd ranked Corsi numbers. They earned a post-season berth on the back of great goaltending and kept riding Jakub Dobes last year all the way to the final four.

Here’s the shocker, though: When adjusting the Corsi to include when Montreal is shorthanded and when they have the extra-man, the Canadiens fall to 21st in the league. They go from one of the top teams five-on-five to below average in all situations.

Right now, it’s just the special teams that are hurting the Canadiens. Montreal is 31st in the league of 32 teams on the power play. They are successful only 12.5 per cent of the time. Only the Ottawa Senators are worse at 11.5 per cent.

The Anaheim Ducks are tops in the league running a 36 per cent success rate. Imagine how many more wins the Canadiens would have, if they were running that number so far this season. The power play will get better. It will revert back to the mean.

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When it does, add to it the Canadiens strong five-on-five play, injured returning to the line-up, perhaps even a stronger line-up with Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky added, and perhaps a helpful trade, then it will all come together.

Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sportswriter, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.