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TORONTO – Collin Murray-Boyles is back in the Raptors’ lineup as Toronto hosts the lowly Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

Murray-Boyles missed Friday’s 105-102 win over the Pistons in Detroit.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says that rookie forward Jaden Bradley is also available to play.

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Bradley had been listed as questionable with a sprained right ankle.

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RJ Barrett (right hamstring strain) and Kawhi Leonard (left knee injury management) remained out for Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.