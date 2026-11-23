TORONTO – Collin Murray-Boyles is back in the Raptors’ lineup as Toronto hosts the lowly Milwaukee Bucks tonight.
Murray-Boyles missed Friday’s 105-102 win over the Pistons in Detroit.
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He was in the NBA’s concussion protocol after leaving Toronto’s 103-99 loss to the Washington Wizards in the second quarter on Wednesday.
Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says that rookie forward Jaden Bradley is also available to play.
Bradley had been listed as questionable with a sprained right ankle.
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RJ Barrett (right hamstring strain) and Kawhi Leonard (left knee injury management) remained out for Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.
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