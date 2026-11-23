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Jacob Roberts is back in the CFL.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed the six-foot-one, 233-pound American linebacker to a one-year contract Monday.

Financial details weren’t divulged. But according to a CFL source, the deal is worth $166,000 in hard money and includes a $50,000 signing bonus.

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The 2027 season will be Roberts’ second as a CFL starter. His first came in 2025 with the Calgary Stampeders when he posted a team-high 93 defensive tackles, nine special-teams tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble in 18 regular-season games.

That earned Roberts a contract with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in three exhibition games last year, recording 12 tackles and an interception before suffering a knee injury and ultimately being released.

Roberts, 25, was taken in the third round of last week’s UFL draft by the Orlando Storm.

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Roberts began his CFL career with Calgary in 2024, appearing in six games that season.