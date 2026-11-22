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NEW YORK – Los Angeles Kings defenceman Brian Dumoulin has been fined US$5,000 for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenceman Jordan Spence, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.

The play took place at 12:13 of the third period with the Senators holding a two-goal edge in a 4-2 win on Saturday night.

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Dumoulin was battling Spence for the puck at the end boards.

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After Spence kicked the puck away with his skate, Dumoulin followed a shot to the back by cross-checking Spence in the back of his head.

No penalty was called on the play.

Spence, instead, was given a two-minute minor for abuse of officials 30 seconds after the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2026.