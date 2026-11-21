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OTTAWA – Nick Cousins doesn’t often generate headlines but his impact is immeasurable.

The Ottawa Senators veteran forward returned to the lineup after missing four games following a massive hit by Washington’s Jakob Chychrun that put him in concussion protocol.

Cousins was excited to return to the lineup and his willingness to go to the dirty areas led to the Senators first goal of the game and his third of the season Saturday night in a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

At 33 years of age Cousins knows full well that the end is closing in and works hard to contribute every day.

“Yeah, it’s weird, I’m the old guy now, so it’s gone by really fast,” Cousins said. “You know, sometimes you wish time would slow down.”

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While he may not show up as often on the scoresheet as his counterparts his contributions show up in so many other ways.

He’s a gritty, competitive depth forward who plays with an edge.

“He’s one of those guys that can get under your skin if you’re playing against him,” said Senators coach Travis Green. “He can probably get under the skin if you’re playing with him, too.

“He brings a lot of energy. He’s a funny guy, but he competes really hard, and you know at the end of the day, those kinds of players are hard to find and we’re lucky to have him.”

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The Senators first signed Cousins to a one-year deal in 2024 after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. Ottawa was looking to shore up its veteran presence and find players who understood what the playoff grind entailed.

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Since then Cousins, a native of Belleville, Ont., signed two more extensions, most recently a two-year, $3.18 million deal.

Primarily used as a fourth-line winger Green has shown willingness to move Cousins up and down the lineup when he’s looking to generate some energy.

Cousins, with 743 NHL games to his credit, has been playing with Stephen Halliday, who is working on becoming an NHL regular and the 24-year-old can’t say enough about his elder counterpart.

“He’s really good for me as a young guy,” admitted Halliday. “I’m leaning on Cozzy a lot, whether it’s like little simple things on the ice, off the ice, too. He’s an unbelievable guy on the ice and off the ice.”

Halliday credits Cousins for helping him add a bit more of an edge to his game.

“You know he plays that agitated style and stuff that like when I was coming in I was a little more softer,” admitted Halliday. “I think he helped me add that element to my game, just you know, being hard on pucks or relentless on pucks, which is kind of a staple of his game, and I think we’ve meshed pretty well over the course of my time here.”

Cousins admitted he admires Halliday’s game and the progression he’s seeing and if he’s played any small part in his development it’s just an added bonus. Having been in his position he understands the importance of having fellow teammates as mentors.

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Drafted 68th overall by Philadelphia in 2011, Cousins began his NHL career alongside Claude Giroux, now with the Senators, who was five years older and already a cornerstone of the Flyers organization.

“When I was a young guy ‘G’ was actually one of the older guys as well,” said Cousins. “So, he’s been around for a long time. He’s a grandpa. So you need those guys.

“I think especially we’re a young team, and you need to have the older leaders in the room that kind of lead by example, but also know when to say the right things in the dressing room when maybe you’re going through some adversity or when the team needs it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026.