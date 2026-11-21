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TORONTO – Zach Werenski scored with 3:28 left in regulation as the Columbus Blue Jackets battled back late to top Toronto 4-3 and extend the Maple Leafs’ winless streak to nine games Saturday.

Adam Fantilli, with a goal and an assist, Damon Severson and Matthew Knies provided the rest of the offence for Columbus (9-12-0), which got 23 saves from Cam Talbot. Werenski added an assist for a two-point night.

Auston Matthews, Jake McCabe and Teddy Blueger replied for Toronto (8-14-3). Anthony Stolarz made 31 stops.

The Maple Leafs are now 0-8-1 over their last nine, including Thursday’s blown 3-0 lead against the Los Angeles Kings that ended in a 4-3 shootout loss, and have won just one of their previous 12 games (1-10-1).

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The Blue Jackets have won two straight after beating the Blackhawks 4-2 in Chicago on Thursday.

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Toronto, which made veteran defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson a healthy scratch, picked up a 6-2 decision Oct. 20 in Columbus.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Acquired from Columbus on the eve of the regular season, winger Kirill Marchenko took part in Saturday’s morning skate sporting a red non-contact jersey as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury suffered Oct. 26.

Blue Jackets: Knies, who was part of the package going the other way for Marchenko in late September, suited up for the first time as a visitor at Scotiabank Arena. The big forward played 240 games for Toronto across parts of four seasons, including a career-high 66 points in 2025-26.

KEY MOMENT

Maple Leafs winger William Nylander turned the puck over with under five minutes to go in regulation in his own zone before Knies scored against his former team to tie the game 3-3.

KEY STAT

Matthews has scored in seven straight home games against the Blue Jackets to match Ryan O’Reilly for the longest active goal streak by a player against a single franchise. O’Reilly, a centre for the Nashville Predators, has scored in seven straight home games against the Vegas Golden Knights.

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UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Maple Leafs: Visit the New York Islanders on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026.