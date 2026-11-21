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CALGARY – Sam Rinzel scored the overtime winner and had two assists to lead the Chicago Blackhawks past the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Saturday, snapping a nine-game road winless skid.

Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists for Chicago (7-14-2). Roman Kantserov and Ryan Donato also scored. The Blackhawks are 3-1-1 in their last five.

Ryan Strome, who also had an assist, Jonathan Castagna and Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary (10-12-2).

Spencer Knight had 32 saves for the visitors. He improved to 7-11-1.

Dustin Wolf made 29 stops for the Flames. He fell to 5-6-2.

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Kane’s three points gives the 38-year-old winger 1,415 for his career (510 goals, 905 assists), moving past Doug Gilmour into 22nd on the NHL’s all-time points list. Adam Oates is 21st at 1,420.

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Takeaways

Blackhawks: Rookie centre Anton Frondell (undisclosed) left the game after two periods due to injury. Kantserov’s 10 goals leads NHL rookies. Chicago went 1-for-2 on the power play to improve to 7-for-14 over the last five games.

Flames: Centre Martin Pospisil (upper body) left the game late in the second and did not return after he was elbowed in the head by Blackhawks defenceman Wyatt Kaiser, who was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct. Castagna’s first three NHL goals have come in the last three games.

Key moment

On the ensuing power play after Kaiser’s major penalty, Sharangovich one-timed a Strome pass into the top corner at 1:16 of the third period, tying the score 3-3. Allowing the Flames to pick up a point.

Key stat

With two assists, Rinzel is the first defenceman in Blackhawks history to record multiple assists in five consecutive games. The 22-year-old has 11 assists over that span.

Up next

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Chicago: Visits the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Calgary: Begins a road trip on Monday with a game against the Ottawa Senators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026