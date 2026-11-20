TORONTO – The NHL fined Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe US$3,500 Friday for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Dakota Joshua.
The incident came in the first period of the Kings’ 4-3 shootout win Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.
Kempe caught Joshua in the face with the butt end of his stick and was assessed a double minor at 11:23.
Joshua stayed in the game and scored his first goal of the season early in the second period.
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Kempe scored the only goal in the shootout, handing the Leafs their eighth straight loss.
Toronto hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.
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