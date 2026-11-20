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CALGARY – Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes accomplished a feat that’s only been done once in the last 33 years.

The dangerous Minnesota Wild duo became just the second forward and defenceman combination dating back to 1993-94 to post simultaneous point streaks of 13 games or more on Thursday. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are the other, each reaching 13 games in 2024-25.

The last time it happened before that was 1992-93 when Quebec’s Matt Sundin (30 games) and Steve Duchesne (15 games) did it, as did Boston’s Adam Oates (21 games) and Ray Bourque (13 games).

The other five occurrences coming in the ’70s and ’80s reads like a who’s who of Hockey Hall of Famers: Pittsburgh’s Mario Lemeiux and Paul Coffey, Montreal’s Guy Lafleur and Larry Robinson, Boston’s Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr. Coffey also did it twice in Edmonton, once with Jari Kurri and the longest set of simultaneous point streaks coming in 1985-86 was Wayne Gretzky (39 games) and Cofffey (28 games).

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Pretty good company.

“They’re great teammates. They’re hard workers. They’re competitive. They’re consistent in the way that they’re playing,” said Wild coach John Hynes after Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames. “When you have guys that are that talented, but they have the mental makeup that they have, it’s an honour to have an opportunity to coach them, and it’s great for our team.”

The point streaks are also the longest active streaks in the NHL after Connor McDavid’s 23-game spree ended on Thursday.

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Kaprizov, who had a goal and two assists against the Flames, has 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) over that span. Hughes, who had a goal and an assist, has piled up 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).

“We just try to play every game, show up our best, and just try to focus on the game and don’t think about points,” said Kaprizov, one game away from matching his career-best point streak. “When you play the right way and everything’s coming, and your team wins, and points are coming, and chances are coming more.”

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Neither took long to hit the scoresheet.

Minnesota’s high-flying top line opened the scoring just 25 seconds into the game on Joel Eriksson Ek’s deflection of a Matt Boldy shot. Kaprizov had the second assist.

“They’re doing a good job of taking what the game is giving them,” said Hynes of the formidable trio, who have outscored teams 23-1 at five-on-five. “They don’t force offence. Then when they find these attack moments on a breakdown, they’re doing a good job of coming through.”

Hughes made it 2-0 at 8:09 of the first when he whipped a shot from the blueline past Dustin Wolf.

“Super skilled, superstar type player, and he takes a game over with the way he moves the puck and the way he possesses the puck,” said Minnesota centre Michael McCarron. “I used to hate playing against him. I’m happy that I’m on his team now.”

With the lead down to 2-1, Kaprizov gave the Wild some cushion with a highlight-reel effort for his 18th goal.

Stationed at the side of the Flames crease during a Wild power play, Kaprizov pulled the puck back through his legs and in one motion quickly shot it, firing it past Wolf.

“A little bit lucky,” said Kaprizov with a smile. “I scored before like this in Russia a couple times. It was more instinct, just in the moment I tried.”

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Jesper Wallstedt, who made 22 saves for his eighth straight victory, says facing Minnesota’s high-octane offensive players in practice keeps them both sharp.

“It’s kind of a cat and mouse game. I try to make them score and they score, and I try to be better and they try to be better,” said the Wild goaltender, whose 16 wins leads the league. “We always just push each other, and I think it’s good for both of us.”

The Wild will try to make it 10 straight wins on the road when they play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Hughes’ status in the matchup against his former team is still to be determined. He left Thursday’s game halfway through the third period after he was hit into the boards by Adam Klapka.

Hynes didn’t have an update on his condition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.