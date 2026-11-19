Send this page to someone via email

Authorities have revealed the cause of death for the 42-year-old Atlanta educator who fell and died while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags over Georgia last month.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, who was thrown from his seat and struck other patrons before landing below the ride, died from blunt force injuries, according to People, citing the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kariem sustained blunt force injuries across his head, neck, torso, arms and legs. His death has been ruled an accident, according to the outlet.

2:18 Canada’s Wonderland closes two roller coasters

Global News has reached out to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office for further comment, but has not received a response.

Story continues below advertisement

On Oct. 13, the Cobb County Police Department told Global News that preliminary information gathered through witness and employee interview indicated that Kariem was ejected from the ride and struck other patrons before falling beneath the attraction.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers located Kariem beneath the ride at the theme park near Atlanta, where he was “unresponsive and not breathing,” police added.

Officers immediately secured the scene and requested assistance from the Major Crimes Unit.

“We were deeply saddened by the guest incident at one of our parks yesterday. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected,” a park spokesperson told Global News in a statement on Oct. 13.

“The park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we cooperated fully with local authorities,” the statement added.

In the aftermath of the death at the amusement park, Six Flags temporarily closed nine roller coasters across six amusement parks.

Attractions at the parks that are similar to the coaster in Austell, Georgia, were closed “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a Six Flags Entertainment Corporation spokesperson, who said staff members and local authorities responded immediately and the park is cooperating with the investigation.

After a brief closure, Six Flags over Georgia reopened on Oct. 16, four days after Kariem’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 Roller-coasters close in Canada, U.S. after Six Flags tragedy in Georgia state

The chief executive of Six Flags said the company will install seat belts on the Goliath roller coaster two weeks after Kariem died. The company’s rides with similar restraints will also get the safety upgrade.

“We are reinforcing safety precautions at our parks and taking additional measures, including adding seat belts on Goliath and other coasters with a similar restraint,” John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, said in a statement.

Reilly didn’t specify which other Six Flags coasters will get seat belts.

All nine of the Six Flags coasters taken offline were manufactured by the Swiss company Bolliger & Mabillard.

They also feature similar clamshell restraints that sit at the top of a vertical bar between each rider’s knees. The bar locks a padded restraint into place over the rider’s lap and upper legs.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from The Associated Press