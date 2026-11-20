Throughout the rebuild, the Montreal Canadiens have improved so significantly predictions have surfaced that they could win the Stanley Cup in the near future. That’s how it feels unless they’re playing the Carolina Hurricanes.

Against the Hurricanes, and no other team, the Canadiens look like they’re a long way from the cup. Carolina didn’t just beat the Canadiens in the playoffs last season; they looked like they were in a different league.

Fatigue was used as a possible reason for that disparity in the two teams because the Hurricanes were well rested in that third-round series, while the Canadiens were exhausted after two seven-game series.

This season, though, in meeting one, the Hurricanes dominated again. On Thursday night, it was back to fatigue again as Montreal had to face the Hurricanes with three games in four nights.

However, the Canadiens turned in one of their most courageous, and most complete efforts of the season despite all the factors against them. It was an absolutely shocking late comeback to beat the Hurricanes in overtime 2-1.

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Wilde Horses

Though Jakub Dobes seemed to be relying on his goal posts quite a bit, the result stands in terms of Goals Saved Above Expectations. It was the best game of the season for Dobes. His GSAE was 2.15. It was an absolutely vital night in the fortunes of Dobes.

He’s trying to find his form from last spring, and it can only start one game at a time, and this may have been the game against the Stanley Cup champions. Dobes made a concentrated effort to track the puck and stay square. He didn’t overplay his angles.

He had no chance on the goal in the third period as the Nicolaj Ehlers shot took a deflection on the way to the net.

Holding Carolina off the board for 54 minutes, obviously meant that the defence was doing its job as well. The standout pair was Alexandre Carrier and Lane Hutson. They aren’t often together, but when they are, they shine.

Last season, their Corsi was the second best on the team, behind only Hutson with Noah Dobson. In this one, they were well ahead of the other pairs in Corsi. They have a good profile to play together. Hutson likes to roam, and Carrier knows that he has to be responsible to help that foray deep into the offensive zone.

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Another standout was Kaiden Guhle who finished his checks as usual. On one hit, he levelled Taylor Hall so hard, he took his first fight in 15 years. Hall looked like an amateur at it as Guhle pummeled him and kept pummeling angrily when he had clearly already won the fight.

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Offensively, the best forward was Juraj Slafkovsky as he looks to find his game. The chatter is getting louder about his two goals, and he doesn’t like it. The result is some hunger, and anger has returned to his game. Slafkovsky has to play with intensity to create scenarios where that big body of his makes a difference.

After the deflection that Dobes had no chance on, the Canadiens tied it on the best shot of Hutson’s career. He was flying down the left side and leaned into it from 20 feet to rip it under the cross bar for an exciting marker. The Hurricanes don’t give up late markers to lose a lead, so this was a shocker with five minutes left.

Even more shocking was overtime as the Canadiens won it on the first shift. Phillip Danault had barely gotten off the ice after winning the face-off. Hutson kept it in at the blue line, then spun, and headed for the net. Nick Suzuki spotted him streaking and fed him. Hutson waited until the goalie had fallen, then flipped it home for a massive win, not only in the standings, but also in confidence.

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They vanquished the champions on a third game in four nights and on the road. The most unlikely win of the season.

Wilde Goats

The Canadiens actually competing well against the Hurricanes, instead of getting swarmed, made this a night when there aren’t any goats, but there was one moment that has to be recognized as a goat for hockey, a goat for Shayne Gostisbehere, or a goat for how the Canadiens handled it.

Firstly, the issue of whether the hit was a penalty. Lane Hutson was carrying it and he thought he had a lot of time in the open ice, but coming from out of the corner behind him was Gostisbehere. Hutson had no idea anyone was coming from behind him and he got blindsided.

There’s a penalty for hitting from behind in the league, and if that wasn’t a hit from behind, then that doesn’t exist.

Gostisbehere, for his part, was trying to make a difference, but Gostisbehere is not a a hitter. He doesn’t play a physical game. He hasn’t met a moment that he wasn’t ready to shy away from when both players were actually looking at each other, so, apparently, he only finds his courage against a small player who doesn’t actually see him coming.

The final issue on the play comes from the rest of the night that Gostisbehere wasn’t absolutely pummeled by someone, or at least, attempted to be pummeled by someone.

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The message has to be sent around the league on a such a hit that the Canadiens will not accept their top player being blindsided. The argument will be made that the two points are more important, but it’s not true. More important is that around the league everyone takes note that the Canadiens went crazy when their top man was blindsided.

One game may be compromised taking an aggressor penalty, but the next 60 games every Montreal Canadiens player will stand a little taller and feel a little braver that someone has their back.

This game’s scoreline was tight, so the Canadiens didn’t get a chance to settle the score. Perhaps they will in a game that has a looser scoreline when they meet again. The Canadiens don’t like Carolina. They don’t like how they were embarrassed last playoffs. Expect a long rivalry by this core group.

By the way, on the overtime winner, when Hutson’s goal was scored, it was Gostisbehere who was late to defend him. That is its own revenge.

Wilde Cards

While it’s not unheard of, it is rare to find success in the NHL for a goaltender at 21 years of age. Carey Price is an example of a special goalie succeeding at 21. Others this century are Andrei Vasilevskiy, Cam Ward and John Gibson. When a goalie excels at 21, they’ve done something special.

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Jacob Fowler isn’t supposed to be achieving at this high level yet. Even the Canadiens didn’t think he was ready for this sending him to Laval out of training camp. Only due to a large part the injury to Samuel Montembeault, and to a small part the weak goaltending of Jakub Dobes has Fowler been given a chance at all.

Has he ever taken that chance and run with it. As the sample size grows, Fowler has his save percentage up to .925. He’s stealing games with a Goals Saved Above Expected of 14.2. He’s second in the league in the new most important goalie statistic among insiders.

Detractors would say the sample size is still too small and that may well be true, but he is so technically sound, fundamentally perfect, and instinctively smart that the ingredients are there to maintain this.

The only knock, and the reason, despite the fact that he was brilliant at Boston College, that he fell to 69 overall in the draft is that he is considered not big enough at 6’ 1”.

Five goalies were chosen before Fowler in the draft: Adam Gajan 35th overall by Chicago, Michael Hrabal 38th by Utah, Trey Augustine 41st by Detroit, Carson Bjarnason by Philadelphia at 51, and Damian Clara at 60 by Anaheim. Four of the five are learning in the AHL while Gajan is in the ECHL.

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No criticism is meant for the five not in the NHL at 21 or 22. It’s completely normal to not arrive until the age of 24 or 25. It’s the expected trajectory.

What Fowler is doing at 21 is special. He’s the favourite to win the Calder Trophy over Gavin McKenna. The last goalie to win the rookie of the year was Steve Mason in 2009.

It’s early, and goalies have huge peaks and valleys, but the Canadiens sure are loving this peak.

Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sportswriter, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.