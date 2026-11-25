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When November began, things were looking very bleak for the Winnipeg Jets.

They started the month with an awful performance in Carolina and found themselves down 4-0 late in Montreal before a miracle comeback that begun a major shift in Winnipeg’s fortunes.

The winning ways continued for the Jets in Boston Wednesday night, putting forth a strong defensive effort that resulted in a 4-2 decision and improved their record to 9-1-1 since their 7-0 loss in Raleigh.

It was a great start for the Jets, who opened the scoring just 65 seconds into the game. A misplay at the Winnipeg blue line led to a 2-on-1 with the two guys nobody wants to see bearing down on them as Mark Scheifele fed Kyle Connor for a one-timer that a sprawling Jeremy Swayman had no chance of stopping.

It was Connor’s 20th goal of the season, the fastest, by far, he’s ever reached that milestone in a season.

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Winnipeg’s lead lasted just over five minutes. With Tyrel Bauer in the penalty box for cross-checking, Morgan Geekie got lost in coverage and found himself wide open on the back-door for a tap-in goal, the sixth of the season for the Strathclair native.

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Just past the midway mark of the period, Bauer and Tanner Jeannot gave the fans a show as they engaged in a fight at centre ice that lasted close to a minute.

The Jets jumped back in front with 2:04 to go when Josh Morrissey sent a shot on goal from the point that beat Swayman through a screen.

Winnipeg held a 10-9 edge in shots on goal as they carried a 2-1 lead into the second.

Boston drew level again at the 10:57 mark when Fraser Minten eluded coverage in front of the net and tipped a point shot past Nico Daws, a shot that would have been going wide if Minten hadn’t gotten a piece of it.

But with 2:07 left in the period, the Jets jumped ahead for a third time. A Mario Ferraro point shot was stopped by Swayman but he did not grab it cleanly with the glove. The puck fell to the ice right in front of him and as he went to freeze it with his trapper, Morgan Barron whacked it through Swayman’s five-hole for this sixth of the season.

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Winnipeg took the 3-2 lead into the third period, just like they did in their season opening loss to Boston, and just like that game back on Oct. 2, it stayed 3-2 for most of the third as the Jets made sure not much was happening in their own end.

But the plot did took a different path with Swayman pulled this time around as Scheifele iced the game into an empty net with just over a minute left, ensuring there would be no late rally this time around.

Scheifele’s goal came on Winnipeg’s second and final shot of the period, but they did a good job suppressing chances in their own end as well, allowing only seven in the final frame.

Daws stopped 21 shots to pick up the win, improving to 4-1 since he was traded to Winnipeg. Swayman made just 14 in defeat.

The Jets will look to continue their winning ways Friday night against the Islanders. Puck drop is just after 7:30 p.m. with pregame coverage on 680 CJOB starting a little after 5 p.m.