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The U.S. is prepared to “up the ante” if Canada does not turn its pledges in defence spending into good investments, a senior defence official in Washington said.

The remarks, delivered on background by a senior U.S. Department of Defense official to journalists Tuesday, were the latest in a back and forth by officials from both countries over co-operation.

“We’re postured to up the ante when we need to,” the senior official said.

“If Canada cannot credibly turn its defense spending pledges into investments important for North American defense, we’ll have no choice but to start looking at more significant mitigation measures.”

They went on to say that the guidance previously given is not given to limit the ability to work together on “the most important things” like intelligence sharing, NORAD and NATO.

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Last week, U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a classified memo imposing restrictions on military co-operation with Canada around issues like think-tanks and socializing.

Global News has not seen the classified memo, but its existence was first reported by The Washington Post Friday.

The department is “taking steps to ensure its engagements with Canada advance tangible U.S. defense objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defense relationship,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told Global News in a statement late last week.

A day after the memo’s contents surfaced, Defence Minister David McGuinty said Canada was moving forward “business as usual.”

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He added Canadian officials had not seen the document, and he was not aware of its contents.

2:35 David McGuinty says ‘Canada is moving forward’ when it comes to NATO defence spending target

On Monday, the Pentagon released what it called a “fact sheet” criticizing Canada’s defence spending, saying its “defense shortfalls speak for themselves.”

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McGuinty expressed confusion over the “fact sheet” on Tuesday saying he couldn’t explain the messaging.

Canada would “continue to execute” its defence spending strategy, including rebuilding 33 bases, improving recruitment and retention, and fixing the cadet challenge that saw weekend activities briefly suspended before being reinstated with more funding, he added.

In the background briefing Tuesday, the senior U.S. defence official said Canada was “not prioritizing the hard capability investments necessary to defend itself.”

“Its middle power strategy is aimed at political posturing rather than ensuring that Canada can defend its territory and contribute to NORAD in a proportional way,” the senior official said.

Secretary of State for Defence Procurement Stephen Fuhr on Wednesday reiterated McGuinty’s previous comments that Canada was a sovereign country that would “make our own decisions.”

“Our readiness has been not at where we want it to be and we all acknowledge that, but we’re making great progress in changing that,” Fuhr said. “We’re buying new capabilities, we’re moving faster, more people are joining the Canadian Forces. I don’t think we could move faster, but we are starting at a deficit. We all knew that but this government is moving very, very fast.”

Fuhr added Hegseth should “maybe get a current update on what Canada’s up to.”

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Christian Leuprecht, a professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, says the country is making decisions it believes are best for Canadians.

The recent federal budget charted a course to meeting spending targets by 2030 but did not look at spending beyond that year, an issue Leuprecht noted would be an issue for the U.S.

“It shows that Canada has very little credibility left in Washington in terms of what it says and that Washington is looking for action,” said Leuprecht.

The U.S. has accused Canada of lacking a concrete plan to reach NATO’s five per cent defence target, with the senior U.S. official telling reporters it’s trying to get Canada to “fulfill its most basic commitments.”

“Right now, Canada doesn’t have the scale or military capacity to maintain a global posture,” the official said.

—with files from Global News’ Touria Izri and The Canadian Press