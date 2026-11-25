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A federal judge has thrown out a $1-million fine and foreign worker ban against a New Brunswick seafood processing company.

Last year, the federal government fined Bolero Shellfish Processing Inc. and issued it a 10-year ban from using the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Employment and Social Development Canada accused the company of breaking hiring laws and of failing to provide its employees proper pay or working conditions.

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Bolero, based in northern New Brunswick, filed for a judicial review, arguing the decision was procedurally unfair, unreasonable and disproportionate.

Federal Court Justice Love Saint-Fleur, in a two-page ruling last week, sent the matter back to the federal Temporary Foreign Worker Program for a new decision by a different government official.

A spokesperson for Sogelco International Inc., Bolero’s parent company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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