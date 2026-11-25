Send this page to someone via email

Paid duty police officers, security guards and covert agents will be present at many LCBO stores going forward as the liquor agency cracks down on theft.

The LCBO announced Wednesday its “Operation Secure Stores” initiative aims to further reduce theft while enhancing customer and employee safety.

“We’re launching ‘Operation Secure Stores’ to better protect our customers and employees and provide a safe and welcoming shopping experience for all Ontarians,” said Aaron Campbell, president and CEO of the LCBO, in a news release.

“With expanded guarding and paid duty police presence, we will prevent thefts, disrupt organized crime networks, and drive down crime where it happens most.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The LCBO is partnering with police services in Toronto, Durham, Peel and York regions to deploy paid duty police officers in more than 40 stores to provide a police presence in the most high-risk areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Additional security guards will be placed in several of its busiest and most frequently targeted stores, and double guarding will be in effect too. Lastly, the LCBO said it will deploy more members of its “covert security taskforce” to stores where repeat offenders are active.

“These officers can actively intervene in theft incidents occurring within stores and have the authority to make arrests onsite,” the agency said in the news release.

The LCBO added third-party security guards will complete mandatory refresher training to deter theft, handle tense situations and assist law enforcement with evidence.

As one of Ontario’s largest retailers, with more than 690 stores carrying high-value goods, the LCBO is a target for criminal activity, especially for organized retail crime networks.

Organized crime groups are behind approximately 70 per cent of total theft-related loss, the LCBO said.

The LCBO added existing anti-theft measures have led to more than 2,000 arrests in the last year.