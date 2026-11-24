Send this page to someone via email

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon is pushing back against criticism of new land seizure powers proposed for a high-speed rail project between Toronto and Quebec City.

MacKinnon says the enhanced expropriation abilities detailed in draft legislation would allow Ottawa to fast-track steps that could otherwise become bogged down for years and insists that “there is no removal of due process.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The comments comes after the federal government included in a 519-page procedural motion on Friday measures that would expand its power to lock down property rights along the corridor, such as barring sale or work on a given lot for years.

The move builds on a law passed in June that enabled the government to expropriate land without public hearings, among other reforms.

Ontario Conservative MP Michael Barrett says the latest changes would replace the existing Expropriation Act with a separate regime for high-speed rail, compounding concerns about cost and disruption to rural communities in eastern Ontario and Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

The high-speed rail project would see trains running between the two provincial capitals at 300 kilometres per hour at a projected cost of between $60 billion and $90 billion, with work set to start on the Montreal-Ottawa leg by 2030.