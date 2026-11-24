A new survey shows grandparents are trying to balance giving gifts this holiday season without hurting their retirement.

What used to often be the “bank of mom and dad” is now becoming the “bank of grandma and grandpa.”

The survey, conducted by Embark in October and released Tuesday, shows 82 per cent of Canadians 55 and older gave money to their children or grandchildren in the past year. Not only that, 46 per cent say they gave money to both. The survey was conducted in partnership with Angus Reid.

“That combination is a delicate balance, and they’re really trying hard to give to their kids while also having enough money for a very, very comfortable retirement,” said Andrew Lo, president and CEO of Embark.

Many grandparents say they’re worried about their retirements, with 45 per cent saying the rising cost of living is undoing their plans followed by inflation eroding savings at 25 per cent.

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Yet it also found that grandparents are trying to help families who are themselves struggling.

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“If you look at the possible investment horizon, grandparents have the longest, right,” Lo said. “So over the years, they would have accumulated the most wealth, and they’re in the best position to help their children.”

The amounts being gifted range from 31 per cent gifting between $500 and $1,999, and on the higher end, 12 per cent said they’ve gifted $10,000 or more.

Some grandparents, about 46 per cent, also say they’re giving more than they budgeted when planning for retirement.

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Atlantic Canadian grandparents were among those in regions most likely to say they didn’t expect to support their families this much, at 46 percent. That is almost double the national average of 25 per cent.

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“In the last 12 months, they gave more than what they expected because they really want to help their kids,” Lo added.

While many grandparents, 63 per cent, said they would prefer to give money to their children and grandchildren before they die as opposed to leaving it in inheritance, more want to live their retirement comfortably.

If given the choice, 29 per cent said they’d want to help put at least one grandchild through post-secondary education while 71 per cent want to enjoy their retirement. That latter number shrinks as they age, but only slightly reaching 65 per cent at age 80 and older.

Birthday and holiday gifts are what 42 per cent of grandparents said they’d be most likely to help with, but the survey showed 51 per cent said they have helped with a grandchild’s education in some way. That includes 26 per cent who contributed to a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) and 21 per cent who gave cash or cheque for education costs.

As grandparents try to find that balance, Lo said they should speak to a financial planner This could help grandparents find a budget to keep their retirement secure, while still supporting their family for this holiday and the celebrations to come.