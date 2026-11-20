Staples Canada ULC said it has become aware of a possible data breach after an unknown party gained “unauthorized access” to the staplesprint.ca website.
The company said the hack happened between Nov. 1 and Nov. 5, during which the party had access to “certain customer personal information.”
“The personal information impacted included name, email address, shipping address, billing address, order summary, and encrypted password,” Adrian Lang, chief people and legal officer at Staples, said in a message to customers.
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“No financial information was exposed,” she said.
Lang said Staples “promptly excluded the threat actor from our system and secured all accounts.”
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She said customers who were potentially impacted will be prompted to reset their password upon their next login.
“While we believe the risk to you is low, we encourage you to regularly change passwords, use unique passwords for different websites, and remain vigilant about unsolicited emails that ask you to provide personal information.”
She said customers will be updated once the company learns more about the incident.
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