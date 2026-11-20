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Airbnb has begun reviewing listings and sending emails to hosts who violate its new changes to house rules which came into effect Friday.

The short-term rental company said its efforts to streamline house rules will help guests understand what they can and cannot be expected to do during their stay.

The new policy sets out seven standard house rules that hosts can choose from. The standard rules pertain to a maximum number of overnight guests, quiet hours, events, pets, smoking, commercial photography and whether or not guests are required to lock up at checkout.

The company said hosts will be allowed to fill in “additional rules” under the “before checkout” section on the app. It said hosts’ requests must be “reasonable.”

Airbnb said hosts will not be allowed to ask guests to complete any task that would take “significant effort or time, or would typically be performed by a cleaner.”

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The company includes washing dishes, stripping the bed and taking trash off-site as chores that guests cannot be asked to perform.

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Airbnb has long fielded complaints from guests about having to complete chores upon checkout and still be charged a cleaning fee.

“Guests have told us for years that checkout chores and unexpected rules make them hesitant to book on Airbnb. Even when rules are disclosed upfront, a long list of chores can negatively affect their stay,” the company said.

But since the announcement of the new policy last month, hosts have expressed concerns about losing control over the rules they set at their own properties.

The company said it understands the concerns of hosts, but added “we believe this will help more people feel comfortable booking on Airbnb and coming back again.”

“And the more often guests choose Airbnb, the more opportunities hosts have to earn,” it added.

Airbnb said it will be reviewing listings starting Friday and through until March 2027. Any property that does not match the new housing rules policy will be sent an email and will be notified in the app.

“You’ll have at least 20 days to update them or appeal and explain why a particular rule is needed for your home,” the company said.

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Airbnb said appeals can be made for rules the host believes are “reasonable” because the “location has specific needs or requirements.”

If an appeal is denied, the host will receive a deadline to update or remove the rule.

If the host chooses to keep the unapproved rule, Airbnb said guests may see a notice on the property’s listing page.