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Loblaw is in a bind as high fuel prices chip away at price-conscious consumers’ budgets, while large-scale suppliers push for price increases.

“We are still seeing a high increase from the big (consumer packaged goods companies) and we are pushing hard back on it because we don’t think it’s justified,” chief executive Per Bank told analysts on a conference call Thursday.

“We are seeing increases that are over and above the inflation rate right now. So, that’s going to be a big task for us to push back.”

Grocers have entered their typical period of price freezes ahead of the holiday season, meaning they will not accept any cost increases from suppliers between November and February, when consumers are more price sensitive.

But more requests are expected to trickle in when the freeze lifts early next year.

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Richard Dufresne, Loblaw’s chief financial officer, said many vendors are locking in higher input costs going into the new year, compared to what they paid this year.

“This is sort of the noise that’s starting to filter through. So, we’re going to feel it more in 2027,” he said.

In an October report, Loblaw said the dollar value of proposed supplier increases rose 120 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year ago, even as the number of requests fell 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, consumers are buying less, as growth in the company’s food same-store sales — a key metric in the grocery industry — slowed to 0.6 per cent.

“Customers, they only have the dollars they have, and when they are forced to spend more on fuel, they have a budget left and an obvious place to go and save money is, of course, eating out, but it’s also groceries,” Bank said.

2:21 Business Matters: Loblaw to build 70 new stores in 2026, create 9700 new jobs

Dufresne said spending trends from PC Mastercard data showed consumer spending on fuel was up more than 20 per cent year-over-year between August and October.

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“You can see that that’s where customers are forced to spend some of their money so that is definitely affecting retail sales throughout the country.”

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Bank said he believes that higher fuel costs are one of the reasons why cost-conscious consumers are trading down to some lower priced alternatives.

“I think fuel plays a role, but if I look at some of the metrics that I normally look at […] the frozen veg compared to fresh vegetables, it is up again, it is up seven per cent, organic fruit is down by nine per cent, ground beef is up and steak is down,” he said.

The continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz stemming from the war in the Middle East has disrupted oil shipments from the Gulf region, keeping fuel prices higher and more volatile, while driving up overall inflation.

As headwinds mount, Loblaw is intensifying its bet on AI-backed chatbots to boost consumer loyalty.

The grocer announced on Wednesday it was partnering with Meta’s personal agent Muse to help shoppers plan meals or stay within a set grocery budget. Consumers can shop at Loblaw via ChatGPT already.

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“It’s giving us more loyalty because we are one of the few where customers can shop like this,” Bank said.

But how much that drives up overall same-store sales is “really too early to tell,” he added.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago. It earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $1.19 billion or $1.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 10.

The result compared with a profit of $794 million or 66 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned 74 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 68 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales for the quarter totalled $19.86 billion, up from $19.16 billion in the same quarter last year.

Growing demand for generic weight-loss drugs, meanwhile, helped push drugstore retail same-store sales up 4.8 per cent. Pharmacy and health-care services same-store sales were up 7.6 per cent and front store same-store sales grew 1.6 per cent.

The company says 18 food and drugstores were opened and one drugstore was closed in its third quarter of 2026.

In July, EQB Inc. completed its acquisition of PC Financial, while adding two Loblaw nominees to its board.

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Loblaw said the sale of PC Financial resulted in a gain, net of transaction costs, of $432 million, before income taxes.

– with a file from Global News’ Ariel Rabinovitch