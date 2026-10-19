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2 comments

  1. Dave
    October 19, 2026 at 9:58 am

    Lmao

  2. Ben
    October 19, 2026 at 9:47 am

    Grocery prices went up 1.7%. Excluding oil/gas prices went up 2.2%. We won’t hold our breath waiting for the Poilievre Conservatives to give credit to Carney.

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Consumer

Gas prices drove inflation up to 3.1% in September, says StatCan

By Brett Bundale The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2026 9:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gas prices rise across Canada'
Gas prices rise across Canada
Gas prices across Canada are rising in the coming days. As Victoria Femia reports, it comes after prices already rose overnight in several provinces.  – Oct 2, 2026
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The annual pace of inflation rose to 3.1 per cent in September as war in the Middle East continued to drive up gas prices, Statistics Canada said Monday.

The agency released the latest consumer price index report on Monday, which said the acceleration was led by a 27.8 per cent spike in gasoline prices last month compared with a year earlier, despite the switch to the less expensive winter gas blend.

Excluding gasoline, consumer prices increased 2.2 per cent year-over-year in September.

The agency said fuel oil and other fuels surged 57.8 per cent in September, hitting consumers hard in Atlantic Canada where many homes are heated with oil.

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Meanwhile, grocery prices increased 1.7 per cent last month, the smallest yearly increase since May 2024, according to Statistics Canada.

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Click to play video: 'Canada’s inflation rate steady at 3% in August as travel costs soar'
Canada’s inflation rate steady at 3% in August as travel costs soar

Driving the slowdown was a 2.9 per cent drop in prices for fresh vegetables, while sugar and confectionary items fell 2.7 per cent.

Beef prices, meanwhile, rose at a slower pace in September, up 8.7 per cent compared with an 11 per cent increase in August.

Despite the year-over-year slowdown, the agency said prices for groceries have increased 33 per cent since September 2020.

Statistics Canada said shelter prices rose 1.8 per cent in September, up from 1.5 per cent in August.

In addition to the spike in fuel oil, the agency said a 4.9 per cent increase in mortgage insurance and 1.2 per cent increase in home maintenance and repair costs lead the acceleration.

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