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Globalive CEO Anthony Lacavera said a Québecor-Telus merger would be a “disaster for Canada,” but it could let him buy back a company he lost more than 10 years ago.

Lacavera, who ran Freedom Mobile — then Wind Mobile — until 2015, told Global News he plans to build a standalone wireless operator that would not compete in the phone or cable markets. By acquiring Freedom, he would be doing just that.

“Canadians need to be able to cut the cord completely and just have a mobile connection for their cell phone, their mobile phone, but also a wireless connection to their home,” he said.

Lacavera said this is how Canada will remain competitive globally as SpaceX takes hold of a wireless-only market in the U.S.

“Whether it’s the Freedom Mobile assets, or the Telus mobility assets, if Bell ends up winning, or I can start again from scratch, I’m perfectly willing to start again from scratch,” he said. “In fact, I’m excited about doing it and offering a new independent choice for Canadians.”

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Québecor sent Telus an unsolicited offer earlier this month, a deal worth approximately $31 billion and building off of a private offer made in June. The company said the merger would “serve the public interest.”

Bell Canada’s parent company has also shown interest in Telus.

4:52 Business News: Potential Telus takeover

Both the Competition Bureau and the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) are aware of Québecor’s offer.

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It is the responsibility of the Competition Bureau to “review mergers to determine whether they harm competition,” a spokesperson told Global News. “When a Bureau merger investigation determines that a transaction is likely to harm competition, we take appropriate action.”

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada would also likely review the deal. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly has said the government “will not predetermine the outcomes.”

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Earlier this month, Prime Minister Mark Carney said more competition, lower prices and better service would be key to any decision.

Acquiring Telus would leave Canadians with three telecommunications options instead of four. As a result, Québecor could be forced to divest Freedom Mobile, as happened when Rogers and Shaw merged in 2023.

Globalive sold Wind Mobile to Shaw in 2015 for $1.6 billion after several recapitalization attempts. Shaw then renamed the carrier to Freedom Mobile.

“I learned my lesson. It’s very difficult to navigate, bringing a lot of foreign direct investment into Canada,” Lacavera said.

But when Rogers sought to acquire Shaw, Ottawa forced it to divest Freedom Mobile.

At that time, Lacavera made an offer to reacquire Freedom Mobile, but lost to Québecor.

He said he’s confident he can attract Canadian and U.S. capital to acquire Freedom Mobile this time.

Michael Osborne, chair of the Cozen O’Connor Canadian Competition law practice, said that if Globalive proves to be a viable buyer for Freedom Mobile, it could allow the Québecor-Telus merger to go ahead.

But given Globalive’s past forays with Wind Mobile and a previous attempt to buy Freedom, he has his doubts.

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“We don’t really know whether or not the Globalive proposal is a sound one that would result in a viable fourth national wireless carrier in the event of a Québecor-Telus merger. But it is interesting, and it’s certainly one that the government’s going to have to look at seriously,” he told Global News.

Global News asked Québecor’s CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau if he would consider divesting Freedom.

“I guess it’s a little bit too early to answer this. We first need to make sure that this transaction will work. If it works, then we’ll be in front of the regulators and we’ll find out,” he said earlier this month.

But Osborne said he’s not fully convinced that Canada can support four national wireless carriers.

He said Freedom Mobile currently holds just under 12 per cent of the market share.

“They’re offering lower prices than the big three. So they’re helping to drive prices down, but that hasn’t resulted in massive increases in market share for them,” Osborne said.

“So the jury’s out.”