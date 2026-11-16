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3 comments

  1. Graham Bell
    November 16, 2026 at 9:28 am

    Telus employees should be very very worried over this. Get those resumes ready if this goes through. Oh and learn French too in case you get to stay….which is highly doubtful.

  2. Quinn
    November 16, 2026 at 9:24 am

    Quebecor is known for internet censorship, especially through their Videotron brand, this is reckless at best

  3. Ben
    November 16, 2026 at 8:45 am

    NO. Telecoms is an oligopolistic sector and we need more competition and not less.
    Our productivity growth is pathetically low. By getting rid of entrenched oligopolies through competition, we can raise it.
    If this comes before the toothless Competition Bureau the answer should be NO.

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Telus conducting ‘thorough review’ of $31B takeover offer from Québecor

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted November 16, 2026 8:32 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Québecor proposes $31B deal to buy Telus'
Québecor proposes $31B deal to buy Telus
Media giant Québecor has announced a proposed acquisition of Telus worth $31 billion. The Montreal-based company says it first made a non-binding proposal to Telus back in June, then submitted an enhanced proposal last week.
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Québecor said Monday it has sent an unsolicited offer to acquire Telus in a merger deal valued at approximately $31 billion, which represents an enhanced proposal from June.

Telus confirmed it received the offer from Québecor on Monday, and is conducting a “thorough review,” but there remain concerns about regulatory approvals potentially delaying such a merger.

“With the support of our advisors, the Special Committee is conducting a thorough review of Québecor’s proposal to determine the course of action that will be in the best interests of TELUS and its stakeholders,” said John Manley, Chair of the TELUS board of directors in a press release.

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Telus revealed in its press release that Monday’s proposal represents an enhanced offer from a private offer Québecor made in June. Manley highlighted that the potential merger still carries significant risk, which was a concern with the initial proposal.

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“To date, this review has surfaced a number of significant risks associated with Québecor’s proposal, including the fact that more than four months after its initial proposal, Québecor has yet to explain how what it is proposing could be approved under the current telecom regulatory framework in Canada and that a regulatory review of such a transaction would be a long and costly process for our shareholders,” said Manley.

Telus says it will consider other strategic alternatives to Québecor’s offer to maximize value.

Québecor said in its own press release Monday that the two companies decided to make the merger discussions public given what’s at stake.

“Québecor continues to favour constructive dialogue with the TELUS Board of Directors and respects the review it is conducting. However, Québecor believes it is in the public interest to make its proposal known at this time,” said Québecor in its release.

“The telecommunications sector is undergoing profound change, and the proposed combination has implications beyond the purely financial realm: it directly affects consumers, business customers, employees, communities and the shareholders of both companies.”

– more to come.

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